Review: PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Gaslight-Baker Theatre in Lockhart, sponsored by Carolyn Bryant, CPA, presents PRIDE & PREJUDICE by Kate Hamill as the opening of their 2025-2026 season, and it is a delight! A fun, fast-paced, and quirky take on Jane Austen’s classic novel, Hamill’s version shakes things up with sharp dialogue, physical comedy, and a playful energy that feels modern but still respects the original story. It brings out the humor and absurdity of the 19th-century society’s obsession with marriage and social status, while focusing on Elizabeth Bennet’s witty, independent spirit and her complex relationship with the seemingly aloof Mr. Darcy.

The play first premiered in 2017 at Bedlam Theatre in New York and gained attention for its fresh take on Austen's story. The actors switched between characters with ease and the set was minimal, making the most of the lively performances. The show stood out because it was funny, fast, and had a modern twist while still capturing the heart of the original. It also gave a strong voice to the women in the story, making it feel even more relevant today.

Gaslight-Baker gives this summary of the play: “This isn’t your grandmother’s Austen! Bold, unexpected, and brimming with energy, this modern take on PRIDE & PREJUDICE dives headfirst into the absurdities and exhilarations of seeking your perfect (or imperfect) match. Lizzy Bennet, sharp-witted and fiercely independent, vows to remain single despite relentless societal pressure. But when the maddeningly intriguing Mr. Darcy—a man equal parts charming and exasperating—continues to cross her path, can even Lizzy resist the pull of love? Literature’s most iconic slow-burn romance bursts onto the stage in this vivacious, fresh adaptation, proving that nothing makes us greater fools than the daring, delightful gamble of love.”

Director Miranda Martinez has assembled a delightful cast for this production. Kaitlin Deeb excels in capturing the nuances of Lizzy Bennet’s character: willful and opinionated, willing to change, and compassionate, yet not without her flaws. Her performance conveys the complexity of Lizzy’s journey, from her initial pride and marital (maybe romance?) prejudices to her eventual self-awareness and deeper understanding of love and family. Through subtle shifts in expression and tone, Deeb brings Lizzy’s transformation to life, making her a relatable and dynamic character who is both ahead of her time and deeply human.

Laomai Cherry’s portrayal of Mary Bennet is exceptional—eccentric, full of the flash and caprice of youth. Each time she took the stage, I was captivated by her unique movements, awkward interactions with her sisters and others, and her naïve devotion to dogma, which she would blithely recite at various points. It was a truly outstanding performance.

Brenda Salas as Jane Bennet exuded grace and beauty, with the delicate flush of womanhood. Her portrayal of Jane suffering from illness on the upper stage was so authentic that I found myself sympathizing with her. In addition, Salas is a wonderful partner to Camp Odom as Charles Bingley; their romance and playful flirtation are a joy to watch, evoking the innocence and excitement of first love. Cora LaCoss as Lydia Bennet brings humor and playfulness to the role, delivering the unexpected moment—when Lydia appears, married at a tender age—with both skill and genuine surprise.

Grant Savoy’s portrayal of Mr. Darcy strikes the perfect balance of restraint, gradual transformation, and measured courtship that the character requires. Savoy skillfully mirrors Deeb’s range of emotions, seamlessly shifting from disdain to genuine affection. His careful development of Darcy’s character creates a compelling arc, showcasing the complexity of his feelings and the evolution of his relationship with Lizzy.

Other standout performances in this production include Francine Olguin as Mrs. Bennet, whose exaggerated personality was perfectly matched by Olguin’s portrayal. While at times the dialogue was delivered a bit quickly and at a higher pitch, making it harder to catch every word, this in no way diminished her impressive skill as an actress. Olguin is partnered to George O'Connor, whose interpretation of Mr. Bennet is utterly charming and endearing, leaving me wanting more of his presence on stage.

The cast is rounded out by Bran-Ivan Castillo, who skillfully embodied Mr. Wickham with the right blend of charm and deceit; Anastacio Gutierrez, offering an authentic take on the unsavory Mr. Collins; Story Sudik, who shone as the scheming Caroline Bingley; Madelynn Henson, bringing Charlotte Lucas's resigned pragmatism to life; and Sherry O'Connor, whose portrayal of the domineering Lady Catherine DeBourgh was commanding.

Of particular note are Harmony Austin as Anne DeBourgh and Jaimie Couch as the Servant. Their dances and activities between scenes were delightful, adding a refreshing touch and keeping the audience engaged in a fun, lighthearted way.

Excellent production elements include a two-level stage, constructed and painted by Doug DeGirolamo, Eric Beck, Steve Odom, Camp Odom, Story Sudik, George O’Connor, Kaitlin Deeb, Jaimie Couch, Ava Garcia, Jace Jacobo, Micah Burton, Grant Savoy, Jonathan Crouch, Sherry O’Connor, Brenda Salas, Laomai Cherry, and Orion Robinson. Costumes by Lauren Gaurenzuay were well done and appropriate to the characters reset in a modern sensibility.

Ultimately, the story of PRIDE & PREJUDICE remains remarkably relevant to our time. Its exploration of themes like love, social expectations, personal growth, and the complexities of human nature resonates just as deeply today. The characters’ struggles with pride, prejudice, and self-discovery speak to universal experiences—whether it’s overcoming personal biases, navigating societal pressures, or learning to understand oneself and others more clearly.

I am delighted to recommend this production of PRIDE & PREJUDICE for all audiences. Gaslight-Baker Theatre’s production of PRIDE & PREJUDICE by Kate Hamill is a fun, energetic reimagining that brings new life to a classic while still holding onto the things everyone loves about Austen’s characters and themes. Some cautions for sensitive viewers would be a theme of underage marriage at one point, light rude humor, and some loud dialogue.

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

Novel by Jane Austen, Play by Kate Hammill

Theater Company: Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Venue: Gaslight-Baker Theatre, 216 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644

February 14- March 2: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Running Time: 2hrs, with 1 15-min intermission

Reader Reviews