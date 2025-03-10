Review: NUNSENSE: THE MUSICAL at The Alma Thomas Fine Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From February 21 to March 2, Southwestern University’ Sarofim School of Fine Arts theater program presented NUNSENSE: THE MUSICAL by Dan Goggin on their Jesse H. and Mary Gibbs Jones stage. Modeled after a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant, NUNSENSE premiered in 1985 at the Off-Broadway Cherry Lane Theatre and is a heartwarming and hilarious musical comedy set in a convent where a group of five nuns is determined to raise enough money to bury their fellow sisters who tragically died after a cooking accident.

When the convent's funds run dry, the nuns decide to put on a variety show to raise the necessary funds. As they perform, each sister shares her unique personality and talents, leading to comedic and touching moments that showcase their quirks, faith, and resilience. Through song and dance, slapstick humor, catchy tunes, and heartfelt moments, NUNSENSE is a celebration of laughter, love, and the power of community, all while tackling themes of sisterhood, faith, and finding joy in the midst of hardship.

Director Stephanie Smith has put together a fantastic cast, with standout ensemble singing directed by Julie Rhodes. Olivia Hynes shines as Sr. Mary Regina, the Reverend Mother, bringing a delightful balance to the role. She effortlessly portrays a leader navigating a chaotic convent filled with quirky nuns, while also showing her character’s curious, optimistic nature, which leads to some wonderfully humorous moments. Hynes is also an great singer, particularly in her performances of “Turn Up the Spotlight” and the duet “Just a Coupl’a Sisters.” Her acting was especially impressive during the scene where she gets drunk, showcasing her skill and range.

Elizabeth Wade as Sr. Amnesia was the standout surprise of the evening. Starting with her quirky, subdued character, Wade showcased remarkable skill in evolving Amnesia, both in depth and personality. She displayed an impressive range in her acting and singing, using clever puppetry, comedic timing, and emotional transparency. Her vocal range, spanning from alto to nearly whistle soprano, was nothing short of astonishing. I’m already looking forward to seeing her perform again.

Aidan Boswell as Sr. Robert Anne is a delight, capturing all the sass of her Brooklyn character while delivering a strong, accomplished vocal performance, especially in “Playing Second Fiddle” and “I Just Want to Be a Star.” I found myself truly empathizing with her character’s yearning to be noticed and to create art within her community. Rosa Roedner as Sr. Hubert nails the perfect amount of sarcasm, and her duet with Rhodes, featuring the hand jive, is a total joy. Isabella Fernandez as Sr. Leo brings a graceful, “nun”-like ballet performance and is wonderful in the ensemble.

The ensemble singing from these five actors was outstanding. Their voices were beautifully balanced and complementary, showcasing exceptional skill in choral harmony, thanks to their musical director, Julie Rhodes. The hosannas were breathtaking, the diction flawless, and their ability to adapt to various musical styles was perfect. The integration with Lowell Bartholomee’s sound design was seamless, enhancing the overall performance. This was an incredibly accomplished vocal ensemble!

In addition to the sound design, Erin Ryan’s choreography was thoughtfully crafted and skillfully executed. Mark Novick’s lighting design was impressive, with a particularly hilarious moment when the spots didn’t quite land on their "spot." A special shout-out goes to the spotlight operators, Mo Near and Abigail Norton—they certainly had their hands full, but they handled it with great precision.

This production of NUNSENSE: THE MUSICAL was an absolute delight, brimming with youthful energy, vibrant entertainment, and impressive vocal performances. From start to finish, the cast brought a fresh and lively perspective to this beloved show, infusing it with humor and heart. The singers, in particular, showcased their talents with remarkable skill, making each musical number a joy to watch and listen to. If you ever have the opportunity to attend a performance at Southwestern University, I highly recommend it. These young actors are not only dedicated to their craft but also bring a genuine sense of fun and passion to the stage, making for an unforgettable theater experience.

NUNSENSE: THE MUSICAL

Book and Music by Dan Goggin

Theater Company: Southwestern University Sarofim School of Fine Arts

Venue: Alma Fine Arts Center, 1001 E University Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626

February 21-23 & February 28, March 1 & 2: Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Running Time: 2 hrs 15 min, with 1 15-min intermission

