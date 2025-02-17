Review: NUNSENSE: THE MEGA MUSICAL at Mary Moody Northen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Growing up in Catholic school, my friends and I often speculated about what the nuns did when the final bell rang. Nunsense: The Mega Musical brings those wild imaginings to life—recreational drugs, music, tap dancing, and hilarious shenanigans included! This production of Dan Goggin’s long-running musical comedy delivers a delightfully irreverent and side-splitting evening of theater, reminding us that behind every habit, there is a real woman waiting to shine.

The plot of Nunsense is simple yet ripe for comedic chaos: The Little Sisters of Hoboken are in crisis. A tragic cooking accident has wiped out most of their convent, and the remaining sisters must put on a variety show to raise funds for proper burials. What ensues is a vaudeville-style spectacle filled with song, dance, and absurd antics, all performed by nuns who may or may not be cut out for showbiz.

This is truly an ensemble piece, and the cast shines in their ability to engage the audience, breaking the fourth wall with ease. The interactive elements—quizzing patrons, playfully teasing the audience, and even roping them into the fun—make for an evening that feels spontaneous and joyous. The entire company succeeds in making the audience feel like part of the convent family, if only for a couple of hours.

Amber Quick is a riot as the Reverend Mother Mary Regina, exuding both the commanding presence and the barely concealed chaos of a leader trying desperately to keep her flock in line. Her journey from solemn authority figure to accidental comedic centerpiece peaks in the riotous number "Turn Up the Spotlight," where she struggles with an ill-advised dose of sniffing salts, resulting in some of the funniest physical comedy of the evening. Gabrielle North as Sister Mary Hubert brings powerhouse vocals to the stage, particularly in her rousing gospel-infused "Holier Than Thou." Her ability to riff and belt her way through the score is nothing short of divine.

Then there’s Rachel Pallante as Sister Robert Anne, who steals every scene with her comedic timing, expressive face, and show-stopping musical solos. "I Just Want to Be a Star" is her triumphant moment, delivered with the perfect mix of frustration and ambition as she pleads for a shot at the limelight. Sister Mary Amnesia, tasked with some of the most technically challenging vocal numbers, is played masterfully by Annika Roberts. Her performance of "So You Want to Be a Nun" is both vocally impressive and delightfully unhinged, blending wide-eyed innocence with staggering vocal agility.

Musically, the show is a mix of Broadway pastiche, vaudeville, and gospel, each number serving as both a character showcase and a comedic device. It’s a difficult score, but under the music direction of Lyn Koenning, even the vocal gymnastics seem effortless. A live orchestra adds an extra layer of energy, and a particularly delightful touch in this production is the music director, dressed in full habit, participating in the performance from behind the piano. It’s a clever integration that blurs the line between musician and cast, further emphasizing the show’s playful spirit.

Although simple and subtle, Walberg’s choreography is entertaining and adds to the comedy that is the entire production. The tap-heavy "Tackle That Temptation with a Time Step" is a show highlight, with the sisters gamely shuffling and tapping their way through a tongue-in-cheek lesson on resisting sin—one step at a time.

Visually, the costumes are a standout. The traditional habits might seem simple, but the way they are used—swirling through dance numbers, accessorized for comedic effect—adds to the humor. The contrast between the sacred and the absurd is where Nunsense thrives, and the costume design leans into that with flair.

At its core, Nunsense revels in the idea that these women of faith are also women of ambition, personality, and humor. Perhaps the underlying message is that every nun, deep down, wants to be a star. And in this production, every single one of them gets her moment to shine.

I didn’t know much about the show before going in, and I didn’t know what to expect. Was it a life-changing, thought-provoking piece of theatre? No. Was it a score that would make my heart soar in joy or agony? Maybe with joy. Did it make me laugh for two hours, non-stop? Abso-friggin-lutely! This show and its charming nuns (and priests) sure made me laugh out loud for two hours straight. And in times of uncertainty and chaos all around us, what’s better than a wholesome, joyful musical to make us forget all about it and just have a good laugh?

Duration: 2 hours plus a 15 minute intermission



Nunsense: The Mega Musical

By Dan Goggin

Direction by C. Patrick Gendusa

Music Direction by Lyn Koenning

Choreography by Laura Walberg

Mary Moody Nothen Theatre

3001 South Congress

Austin, Texas 78704

Now playing through February 23rd, 2025

Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm

