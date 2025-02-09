Review: Jarrott Productions' THE SHARK IS BROKEN at Trinity Street Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The claustrophobic tension of a stalled Hollywood production takes center stage in Jarrott Productions’ compelling staging of The Shark is Broken, a play that delves into the behind-the-scenes drama of Jaws. Co-written by Ian Shaw—son of Robert Shaw—the play offers a glimpse into the volatile, absurd, and unexpectedly touching interactions between the three stars of the 1975 blockbuster: Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider.

Bob Beare as Robert Shaw and Will Gibson Douglas as Richard Dreyfuss

The Shark is Broken

Jarrott Productions

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Set entirely on the infamous Orca fishing boat, the play locks its characters into a battle of egos and philosophies while they await the repair of their mechanical co-star, the malfunctioning shark model nicknamed “Bruce.” Drawing from real-life stories and his father’s journals, Ian Shaw, alongside co-writer Joseph Nixon, has crafted a sharply funny and deeply introspective script that captures the excruciating delays and growing animosities of the Jaws shoot. The play premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, later transferring to the West End and then Broadway, where it was met with acclaim for its witty dialogue and poignant insights.

It’s easy to forget that, in the early 1970s, Steven Spielberg was just another ambitious young filmmaker with something to prove. Jaws was a troubled production that ran over budget and over schedule, plagued by mechanical failures and a skeptical studio. None of the actors could have foreseen that they were participating in the birth of the modern blockbuster—a film that would change the industry forever, proving that a summer release could dominate the box office and cement itself in cultural history.

Beneath its humor and Hollywood nostalgia, The Shark is Broken ultimately explores legacy—both personal and cinematic—through the clashing personalities of its three leads. Dreyfuss, despite later acclaim, was the most petulant, his youthful arrogance often clashing with Shaw’s cutting wit. Shaw, for all his bravado, battled deep emotional conflicts and a tragic self-awareness. Meanwhile, Scheider remained the steadying presence between them, his calm diplomacy preventing the production from imploding. More than just a backstage comedy, the play highlights the fragile egos and personal struggles behind the making of an industry-defining film. In an era dominated by CGI, it serves as a tribute to a time when filmmaking relied on resilience, problem-solving, and sheer determination.

The cast of The Shark is Broken is nothing short of spectacular, bringing the iconic trio to life with uncanny accuracy. Will Gibson Douglas, JP’s own Managing Director, shines in the role of Richard Dreyfuss. Douglas embodies Dreyfuss with a pitch-perfect vocal delivery and fidgety, neurotic energy. Every mannerism, every insecure tic, every exasperated retort is executed with such precision that it feels like Dreyfuss himself has stepped onto the stage. Bob Beare’s compelling performance as Robert Shaw vividly conveys the complex mind and heart of a man who hid behind his boozy bravado and Shakespearean growl. Meanwhile, Jim Lindsay’s resemblance to Roy Scheider goes beyond physical likeness—his soft voice and steady stage presence exudes peace and calm, serving as a stark contrast to the conflict-laden relationship between the other two actors.

Jim Lindsay as Roy Scheider and Will Gibson Douglas as Richard Dreyfuss

The Shark is Broken

Jarrott Productions

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Another highlight of this production is the intricate set design by Devin Finn, which transforms the stage into the cramped and weathered Orca ship. Every detail, from the worn wooden panels to the clutter of nautical equipment, immerses the audience in the tension of being stranded at sea. The cleverly designed space not only enhances the play’s authenticity but also underscores the feeling of isolation and entrapment that fuels the drama between the characters. It’s a masterful recreation that serves as both setting and silent antagonist, amplifying the stakes of the story.

Watching The Shark is Broken, I was transported back to a time before Spielberg was a household name, before anyone could have imagined Jaws changing the trajectory of cinema. The play captures the uncertainty of its time, the idea that these men—though now enshrined in cinematic history—were just three actors trying to make it through a difficult shoot. It’s a reminder that even the biggest legends don’t always recognize their own greatness in the moment.

David R. Jarrott directed a masterful, deeply entertaining piece of theatre that celebrates the messiness of creation and the humanity behind the Hollywood machine. With stellar performances and a script that balances humor with unexpected depth, The Shark is Broken is a must-see for cinephiles and theater lovers alike. It’s a loving, warts-and-all tribute to the actors who endured seasickness, egos, and a malfunctioning mechanical shark to make a movie that would become legend. And in the end, isn’t that what great storytelling is all about?

Duration: 1 hour and 30 min, no intermission!



The Shark is Broken

Book by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon

Directed by David R. Jarrott

Jarrott Productions @ Trinity Street Playhouse

901 Trinity Street

Austin, TX 78701

Now playing through February 23rd, 2025

Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

