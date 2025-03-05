Review: FUNNY GIRL at Texas Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Funny Girl national tour revives one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals—a dazzling, bittersweet tale of ambition, love, and the cost of chasing stardom. With its show-stopping score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, this production honors Fanny Brice’s legacy while infusing the classic with fresh energy and exhilarating theatricality.

A semi-biographical musical, Funny Girl chronicles Fanny’s rise from an ambitious Brooklyn dreamer to a Ziegfeld Follies star in the early 20th century. Along the way, she navigates a tumultuous romance with the charming yet unreliable gambler, Nick Arnstein. Key figures in her story include her sharp-witted, supportive mother, Mrs. Brice, and legendary showman Florenz Ziegfeld, who recognizes her singular talent.

Since its 1964 Broadway premiere, Funny Girl has been synonymous with Barbra Streisand, whose iconic performance was later immortalized in the 1968 film. Despite its status as a classic, the show remained absent from Broadway for nearly 60 years until its 2022 revival, starring Beanie Feldstein and later Lea Michele, reintroducing it to a new generation of theatergoers.

This touring production preserves Michael Mayer’s revival staging, striking a balance between the show’s signature humor and its deeper emotional currents. At its heart is Fanny Brice, a role demanding razor-sharp comedic instincts and heartrending vulnerability. Hannah Shankman rises to the challenge with remarkable physicality, impeccable timing, and vocal prowess that fills the theater. Petite in stature yet larger than life, she captures Brice’s self-deprecating wit and aching longing for love. She shines in every number, but “Don’t Rain on My Parade” is an undeniable showstopper, her powerhouse vocals soaring with defiance and determination, bringing the audience to rapturous applause.

Shankman’s chemistry with Stephen Mark Lukas’ suave yet tormented Nick Arnstein adds depth to their romance, making their dynamic both intoxicating and ultimately heartbreaking. Lukas shines in “You Are Woman, I Am Man”, effortlessly exuding charm, while “Who Are You Now?” reveals the regrets and insecurities that define his character.

Melissa Manchester delivers a standout performance as Mrs. Brice, infusing the role with warmth, humor, and maternal wisdom. Her duet with Shankman, “Who Taught Her Everything She Knows”, perfectly encapsulates their mother-daughter bond, balancing sharp comedic timing with genuine affection.

The ensemble deserves high praise for their exceptional skill and infectious energy. Izaiah Montaque Harris dazzles as Eddie Ryan, blending charm and comedic flair with outstanding tap technique. His solo, “Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat”, is a thrilling showcase of precise footwork and magnetic stage presence, while his tap duet with Fanny in “Cornet Man” crackles with synchronized rhythms and electrifying energy. The choreography, particularly in the tap sequences, is a true highlight—executed with precision, joy, and a palpable sense of camaraderie.

Visually, the production is a feast for the eyes. The costumes capture the opulence of the early 1900s with intricate period detailing, from Fanny’s extravagant gowns to the dapper suits of the ensemble, enhancing the grandeur of the Ziegfeld era while reflecting each character’s transformation.

I consider myself one lucky gal, as this was my first time experiencing Funny Girl in the theater, and I was absolutely delighted! While Fanny Brice has always been “1968 Film” Barbra in my mind, Shankman’s artistry, hilarity, and vocals truly stole my heart.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, with choreography by Ellenore Scott and tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, the Funny Girl tour delivers a Broadway-caliber experience on the road. With stellar performances, dazzling choreography, and breathtaking visuals, this production is a theatrical triumph. Whether reveling in its iconic songs or the ensemble’s infectious energy, audiences will be swept away by the humor, heart, and undeniable star power that make Funny Girl a timeless classic.

Duration: 2 hours and 50 minutes with 1 intermission

FUNNY GIRL

Broadway In Austin

Texas Performing Arts @ Bass Concert Hall

2350 Robert Dedman Austin, TX 78712

Now Playing through March 9th, 2025

Tuesday – Thursday at 7:30 pm

Friday at 8:00 pm

Saturday at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm

Sunday at 1:00 pm & 6:30 pm

