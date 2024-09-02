Review: CALENDAR GIRLS at City Theatre Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Calendar Girls, recently staged at City Theatre Austin, was a heartwarming production that celebrated friendship, resilience, and the power of women supporting each other. Based on the true story of a group of Yorkshire women who published an “alternative calendar” for charity, the play is a testament to the courage and strength found in the most tenuous circumstances. Tim Firth, who co-wrote the screenplay for the beloved film adaptation, infused it with quintessential British sarcasm, creating a delightful blend of humor and heart.

Under the clever guidance of guest director Tracy Arnold, the brilliant cast of Calendar Girls delivered authentic and charming performances, bringing to life the complexities of small-town existence, lifelong female friendships, and deep family connections. The play, infused with hilarity and outrageous decisions at every turn, moved at a quick comedic pace while still embracing the thought-provoking and heart-wrenching moments of real life.

There was undeniable camaraderie among the cast, especially the women involved in creating the “alternative calendar.” This chemistry extended to the entire ensemble, with each actor playing a crucial role in this entertaining puzzle.

Maureen Klein-Slabaugh, Terri Bennett, Jan Phillips, Molly Kirby, Judith Laird, and Andrea Littlefield in Calendar Girls

PC: City Theatre Austin

At the heart of the story was Annie (played by Terri Bennett), whose deep sorrow over the loss of her husband inspired the calendar as a fundraiser for the local hospital. Bennett's portrayal was both touching and powerful, capturing Annie's profound grief while also showcasing her strength and determination.

Annie’s best friend, Chris (played by Maureen Klein-Slabaugh), was a driving force behind the calendar. Klein-Slabaugh skillfully balanced Chris's playful defiance with moments of vulnerability, making her a character the audience couldn’t help but root for.

Standout performances included Andrea Littlefield as the shy and conservative Ruth, whose transformation from a wallflower into a confident woman willing to bare it all was both humorous and inspiring. Jan Phillips, as Celia—the glamorous former air hostess—added sass and sophistication to the group, while Mollie Kirby, as Cora, the vicar’s rebellious daughter, brought depth and an unexpected edge to the ensemble.

One of my favorite characters was Jessie (played by Judith Laird), a retired teacher with an unassuming sense of humor and dry wit. Laird delivered a delightful performance, offering some of the most insightful yet comedic lines in the play with a mischievous twinkle in her eye.

The bravery of these actresses, all of whom are of "a certain age", cannot be overstated. Taking on roles that required them to strip down to their essentials—literally and figuratively—was a bold move, and they did it with class, poise, and a strong sense of solidarity. Their performances were a celebration of womanhood in all its forms, proving that beauty, confidence, and strength are not bound by age.

Rounding up the cast were Suzanne Orzech as the uptight and unyielding Marie, Cindy Timms as the posh Lady Cravenshire and equally uptight Brenda, Bill Newchurch as the sweet and gentle John (Annie's husband), Jesse Griffith as Rod, and Brian Colson as Lawrence - the photographer and Liam.

The production was both thoughtful and respectful, handling nudity with taste and humor while never crossing into the exploitative. The staging was simple yet effective, with creative use of props to keep the scenes light and playful while maintaining the characters' dignity.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of City Theatre’s Calendar Girls! This play made me laugh more than I have at a play in a very long time. It showed that funny, confident, smart, and badass “mature” women are beautiful, sexy, and can absolutely pack a theatre. I’d love to see more courageous works centered around women of all ages—especially pieces with meaningful and real stories that need to be told.

CALENDAR GIRLS

Book by Tim Firth

Directed by Tracy Arnold

Show run is now concluded.

Next on stage INTO THE WOODS (Opens September 13th, 2024).

City Theatre Austin

Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin 78722





