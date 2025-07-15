Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at TexARTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TexARTS takes on the 1960 Tony-winning musical Bye Bye Birdie with a light touch and a clear understanding of the show’s place in today’s theatrical landscape. Dated? Absolutely. Entertaining? No question. Rather than gloss over its old-fashioned sensibilities, this production embraces the musical’s vintage charm and delivers it with style, humor, and just the right amount of self-awareness.

Loosely inspired by the frenzy surrounding Elvis Presley’s conscription into the Army, the musical follows Conrad Birdie (Will Mallick), a teen idol tasked with giving one last goodbye kiss, on national television, to an adoring fan before heading off to serve. That fan is 15-year-old Kim MacAfee (Gabrielle North) from Sweet Apple, Ohio, whose moment in the spotlight throws her small town, her jealous boyfriend, and her family into chaos. Behind the scenes, Conrad’s manager Albert Peterson (Bailey Ellis) and his longtime girlfriend Rose (Alicia Frias Escobar) are trying to steer the whole affair while navigating their own stalled relationship and outdated gender expectations.

The direction by Kim Schafer embraces the farcical nature of Bye Bye Birdie, highlighting the script’s more absurd moments while gently poking at its outdated values. Jokes about women being subservient, men blindly following their mothers, and cultural stereotypes, like Rose’s exaggerated Latina identity (despite being born in Pennsylvania) or Amy Nichols Adams’ caricatured portrayal of Mae Peterson, Albert's overbearing and casually racist mother, aren’t brushed aside. Instead, Schafer leans into them with just enough irony, allowing the audience to laugh with the material while recognizing its controversial assumptions.

The set, designed by Donna Coughlin, is simple, colorful, and effective, while Macy Lune Malmstrom’s costumes capture the era with charm and detail. Together, they create a visually cohesive world that adds to the overall enjoyment of the production.

Gabrielle North shines as Kim MacAfee, embodying the melodrama of teenage love and fame with a blend of wide-eyed innocence and comedic flair. Her Kim is fully committed to every declaration of maturity and heartbreak, walking the line between parody and sincerity in a way that makes the character feel both exaggerated and recognizable.

Megan Hudson, is a standout as Ursula Merkle, the high-strung leader of Birdie’s fan club, brings sharp comedic timing and bold physicality to her scenes. Whether squealing with delight or leading a chorus of breathless admirers, Hudson gives a standout performance that adds a welcome jolt of energy to the ensemble.

Alicia Frias Escobar delivers a confident and layered take on Rose Alvarez, a character often flattened into stereotype. Her rendition of “Spanish Rose” is a highlight: playful and pointed.

Bailey Ellis delivers a physically and vocally strong Albert Peterson, anchoring the show with confidence. And Megan DeYoung, though in a small role as Doris MacAfee, leaves a lasting impression; the audience could easily enjoy more of her presence. I sure wanted to see more of her! The rest of the ensemble supports the action, embracing the period style and performing with clear affection for the genre. Numbers like “The Telephone Hour” and “Put On a Happy Face” land with energy and charm, bolstered by Lynn Koenning’s polished musical direction.

While the 1963 film adaptation helped cement Bye Bye Birdie in pop culture, it’s the clunky and full of heart stage version, that offers the richest opportunity for playful reinterpretation. TexARTS seizes that opportunity with both hands.

Bye Bye Birdie may not land as a knockout in today’s musical theatre canon, but this production leans into its quirks with humor and affection. The result is a show that entertains while letting its audience in on the joke: a little retro, a little ridiculous, and entirely fun.

Bye Bye Birdie

Book by Michael Stewart

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Lee Adams

Directed and Choreographed by Kim Schafer

Music Direction by Lynn Koenning

Now playing through August 10th, 2025

Fridays thru Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

TexArts

1110 Ranch Road 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734

Reader Reviews

Need more Austin Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...