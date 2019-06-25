Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of McNally's IMMORTAL LONGINGS

Get a first look inside the world premiere of Immortal Longings at ZACH Theatre, the newest work by playwright and American Theatre Legend Terrence McNally starring Steven Epp as Sergei Pavlovich Diaghilev and Wyatt Fenneras Vaslav Nijinsky; directed by Peter Rothstein; and choreography by Kelli Foster Warder playing The Topfer at ZACH. Performances began June 12 with an Official Opening date of June 20 and running through July 14.

The newest work by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, Immortal Longings explores the rich history of the great Russian impresario Sergei Pavlovich Diaghilev and his legendary Ballets Russes, who introduced the world to such revolutionary artists as Nijinsky, Stravinsky and Picasso. Surrounded by great talents of art, design, and music, the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky revolutionizes dance forever. This play highlights this relationship, showcasing how they revolutionized dance at the birth of the 20th Century.

Photo Credit: Kirk Tuck





