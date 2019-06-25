Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of McNally's IMMORTAL LONGINGS

Jun. 25, 2019  

Get a first look inside the world premiere of Immortal Longings at ZACH Theatre, the newest work by playwright and American Theatre Legend Terrence McNally starring Steven Epp as Sergei Pavlovich Diaghilev and Wyatt Fenneras Vaslav Nijinsky; directed by Peter Rothstein; and choreography by Kelli Foster Warder playing The Topfer at ZACH. Performances began June 12 with an Official Opening date of June 20 and running through July 14.

The newest work by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, Immortal Longings explores the rich history of the great Russian impresario Sergei Pavlovich Diaghilev and his legendary Ballets Russes, who introduced the world to such revolutionary artists as Nijinsky, Stravinsky and Picasso. Surrounded by great talents of art, design, and music, the tempestuous relationship between Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky revolutionizes dance forever. This play highlights this relationship, showcasing how they revolutionized dance at the birth of the 20th Century.

Photo Credit: Kirk Tuck

Wyatt Fenner, Rob Greenfield
Wyatt Fenner, Rob Greenfield

Steven Epp and Wyatt Fenner
Steven Epp and Wyatt Fenner

James Patrick Nelson and Shannon Koob
James Patrick Nelson and Shannon Koob

Steven Epp
Steven Epp

Wyatt Fenner, Rachel Hanlon and Kevin Murdock-Waters
Wyatt Fenner, Rachel Hanlon and Kevin Murdock-Waters

Stephen Epp, Marie Pearce, Ian J. Bethany and Kevin Murdock-Waters
Stephen Epp, Marie Pearce, Ian J. Bethany and Kevin Murdock-Waters

Wyatt Fenner and Steven Epp
Wyatt Fenner and Steven Epp

Suzanne Warmanen and Steven Epp
Suzanne Warmanen and Steven Epp

Wyatt Fenner and Steven Epp
Wyatt Fenner and Steven Epp

James Patrick Nelson and Wyatt Fenner, Rob Greenfield
James Patrick Nelson and Wyatt Fenner, Rob Greenfield

Steven Epp and Suzanne Warmanen
Steven Epp and Suzanne Warmanen

Steven Epp
Steven Epp

Steven Epp and Wyatt Fenner
Steven Epp and Wyatt Fenner

Joshua Pagan and Steven Epp
Joshua Pagan and Steven Epp

Steven Epp and Joshua Pagan, Rob Greenfield
Steven Epp and Joshua Pagan, Rob Greenfield

Steven Epp and Joshua Pagan
Steven Epp and Joshua Pagan

Stephen Epp, James Patrick Nelson, Shannon Koob and Wyatt Fenner
Stephen Epp, James Patrick Nelson, Shannon Koob and Wyatt Fenner



