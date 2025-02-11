PARADE to Complete the 2025 Season at Ground Floor Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the previously unnamed musical for December 2025 will be the award-winning musical Parade. As the first musical GFT produced, this engagement brings the 10th Anniversary season full circle.

"To say I am excited to re-stage Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown’s Parade for our 10-year anniversary is an incredible understatement,” said Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps. “It couldn’t be more timely than right now. In our current environment, it is more important than ever to shine a light on antisemitism, racism, and any form of bias.”

Originally produced by GFT in 2015 to sold-out houses and rave reviews, Parade returns with some of the original cast and creatives who brought it to life in GFT’s inaugural year.

Returning creatives include Director Lisa Scheps, Musical Director Adam Roberts and Lighting Designer Natalie George. Full cast and creatives to be announced at a later date.

Newlywed Jewish couple Leo and Lucille Frank are struggling to make a life work in the hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, they are faced with an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, and justice. Riveting and hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Additionally, the 2025 season includes a Pulitzer-Prize winning comedy with a twist, a world premiere by local playwright Jenny Connell Davis, and an Austin premiere.

Commissioned by Berkley Rep and Soho Repertory Theatre, Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It follows a middle-class family preparing a birthday dinner for their grandmother only to learn they are under “surveillance.”

Local author Jenny Connell Davis brings us a raucous good time with a fractured, fractious, high-octane fairy-tale. Raw, timely, and wild, I Wanna Be a F*cking Princess will make its world premiere at Ground Floor with GFT Associate Artistic Director Patti Neff-Tiven directing.

Inspired by her aunt who has Down syndrome, Lindsey Ferrentino’s Amy and the Orphans follows three adult siblings, two estranged and Amy with Down syndrome, reconnecting when they have to break bad news to Amy. Amy and the Orphans follows the three siblings in humorous and often riotous way, as they discover how much they don’t know about each other or family.

Directed by Maryanna Tollemache, Amy and the Orphans is part of the Director’s Rising Program, a mentoring project for new directors.

