New Dates Announced For THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY at Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre sets new dates for its production of "The Savannah Sipping Society." The show was initially set to open on April 23 and was in rehearsal when non-essential businesses in Texas were closed.

During the theatre's "intermission," HCCT's executive director, Mike Rademaekers, has been working hard to get the theatre ready for the green light to reopen. "I believe we have gone above and beyond to get the theatre prepared," said Rademaekers. "In addition to following all federal, state, and CDC guidelines, we have also upgraded our restrooms to be virtually touch-free." Now that the Governor' Strike Force to Open Texas issued health protocols for Fine Arts Performance Halls, the theatre can open at 50% capacity.

"It is important to us that everyone feels safe here," said Rademaekers. "Ticketing procedures have changed. Seating is now assigned, and tickets must be purchased over the phone so that we can distance people according to state regulations." HCCT's new ticketing procedures and protocols for entering and exiting the building are on their website at thehcct.org/covid-19-updates.

HCCT will present 20 showings of "The Savannah Sipping Society," opening on August 20 and running through September 29, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. There will be no shows on September 3, 4, 5 & 6. "We normally have 12 performances," explained Rademaekers. "The set was finished and is waiting. The cast is working hard and rehearing online. We felt they deserved these extra performances after this long wait."

The comedy follows a group of strangers drawn together by fate - and an impromptu happy hour - and decide it's high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life. Over six months, and through hilarious misadventures, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment-and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new, old friends.

Tickets will go on sale on August 13 for the general public. HCCT season subscribers may make reservations on August 10.



