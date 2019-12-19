NNPN's Rolling World Premiere Of ALABASTER By Audrey Cefaly Opens Its First Production At Florida Rep

National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, announces the launch of its 91st Rolling World Premiere (RWP): Alabaster by Audrey Cefaly.

The Roll begins with this production's opening night on Friday, December 20th at Florida Repertory Theatre (the production runs through January 26, 2020) before it crisscrosses the country for nearly a year, wrapping up its record-breaking roll in November 2020.

Other theaters included in this RWP are: Capital Stage (Sacramento, CA), 16th Street Theater (Berwyn, IL), Kitchen Dog Theater (Dallas, TX). Shrewd Productions (Austin, TX), Know Theatre of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH), Phoenix Theatre (Indianapolis, IN), Williamston Theatre (Williamston, MI), New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch, NJ), Salt Lake Acting Company (Salt Lake City, UT), and Oregon Contemporary Theatre (Eugene, OR).



NNPN Rolling World Premiere (RWP) models a process for developing and producing new plays that results in stronger work overall and the momentum needed for a play to join the repertoire of frequently produced new American works. Each Rolling World Premiere connects three or more NNPN Member Theaters that choose to mount the same new play within a 12-month period, allowing the playwright to develop the work with a new creative team in each theater's community. To date, NNPN has championed RWPs with over one million dollars in financial support. Alumni plays have received hundreds of subsequent productions, recognition in markets across the world, been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, won Steinberg/ATCA, Stavis, PEN and Blackburn awards, and been adapted into feature films.

Alabaster is an all-female darkly comic southern drama about women on the verge, art, and the power of human connection. After a tornado barrels through a North Alabama town leaving nothing but death and destruction, only June and her pet goat Weezy live to tell the tale. When Alice, a prominent photographer, arrives to take pictures of June's scars, every living soul on the farm is tipped to the breaking point in this epic tale of life after death.





For more information visit nnpn.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You