Monique Midgette Joins ZACH Theatre as New Associate Artistic Director

ZACH Theatre has named Monique Midgette as the new Associate Artistic Director. Upon moving into her new role this month at ZACH Theatre, Midgette will work under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley providing artistic support for all ZACH Mainstage, Family Series, and Advance Training programs at all stages of development and production.

"I am so excited to call ZACH Theatre and Austin my new creative home," said Midgette. "Music inspired me to start my career as a performer, so I am thrilled to live in Austin where it is the fabric of the city. This current moment demands breaking out of the old box of storytelling and creating new dynamic ways to introduce narrative through live music. ZACH Theatre in Austin is the perfect place to celebrate the tradition of theatre while exploring what's new."

As the new Associate Artistic Director, Midgette will direct three performances on the Mainstage and Family Series beginning with Noises Off this summer. Additionally, she will coordinate Z Lounge pre-show musical entertainment as well as direct and coordinate the entertainment for ZACH's annual Red Hot & Soul gala. Other responsibilities will include supporting auditions and casting for the season, working with guest directors as needed to help facilitate, and support guest artists through the process, and overseeing playwright submissions and industry inquiries regarding the development of new plays and musicals at ZACH.

Most recently as the Associate Artistic Director for Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) in Houston, TX, the Philadelphia native has an extensive background in theatre and performing arts organizations as a director, writer and creative. Starting in the Washington D.C. area, Midgette moved from children's theatre and wedding bands to amusement parks and cruise lines to national tours and Broadway including The Civil War, Seussical The Musical, Marie Christine, Disney's The Lion King on tour and more. After casting, writing, producing and starring in her first work, The Heart Cycle, she returned to NYC to study at T. Schreiber Acting Conservatory where she interned at Telsey and Company Casting paving the way to learn the ins and outs of the casting process for all mediums of entertainment.

On moving to Austin and working with ZACH Theatre Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley, Midgette said, "I have admired Dave's work for years and the entire ZACH team has been nothing but kind, warm, and welcoming. That says a lot about him as a leader and a person. And regarding Austin, even my Dad who used to travel extensively for work, said he thinks I will love it here, so I cannot wait to explore the local music and art scene and find my new favorite spots!"

"I'm delighted to welcome Monique to ZACH as a partner to create the next exciting chapter in our creative exploration," said Steakley. "Monique is an experienced professional director, musical theatre actress, concert performer, educator and casting agent, and her years of work as a theatre artist along with her vast network of contacts will create exciting opportunities for the art we make on stage. Our personal connection is joyfully synergistic and I'm excited to see what we can dream up together for Austin audiences."

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit zachtheatre.org for more information.