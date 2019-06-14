Libby Villari to Lead Holland Taylor's ANN at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre announces the vibrant Libby Villari will bring Ann Richards to life this summer in Holland Taylor's Broadway hit, ANN. Original Broadway Director, Benjamin Endsley Klein will return with most of the Lincoln Center Broadway creative team to resurrect this larger-than-life character in Austin with Libby now stepping into the role. ANN will play The Topfer at ZACH, July 31 through September 8, 2019.

Playwright and Emmy Award-winning actress Holland Taylor talks about casting Libby, "It's kind of an Ann Richards miracle we have Libby taking up the torch as Ann! There have been many many talks from NY to LA, who will do ANN anew? and all the while, in our own backyard, this wonderful Texas actress (who I remember from "Friday Night Lights") was passionately playing ANN in small theatres all over the country-and in a stunt right out of Ann Richards' play book, she did it to fundraise for BETO, and handed over a $20,000 check to his campaign! This made me laugh out loud. What a dame! She has the chops, she has the grit, she has the heart, and now...she has the role. We of the original team are all elated."

Tough as nails. Funny as hell. ANN is an intimate, no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary late Governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful, and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Written and originally performed by Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor, ANN takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends, and family.

Directed by BENJAMIN ENSDLEY KLEIN, the production team also includes Michael Fagin as Scenic Designer, Zachary Borovay as Projection Designer, RODD SIMONSEN as Projectionist, Barry Doss as Costume Designer, SERRET JENSEN as Hair and Makeup Designer,Sarah Maines as Lighting Designer, Ken Huncovsky as Sound Designer, SCOTT GROH as Properties Designer, and Robert Tolaro as Stage Manager.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office, in the Topfer Theatre, 202 South Lamar Boulevard (corner of Riverside Drive and South Lamar) Monday through Saturday, 12-5p.m. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $20 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day-of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x.245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.





