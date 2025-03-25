Leslie McDonel and More to Star in WAITRESS at ZACH Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the Tony-nominated musical Waitress, with a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. Directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate with musical direction by Aimee Radics, Waitress will star Leslie McDonel as Jenna and play June 11–July 13, 2025 at The Topfer at ZACH.

Nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Waitress is based on the 2007 indie film of the same name. Called “A little slice of heaven!" by Entertainment Weekly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. The Topfer Theatre will transform into Joe’s Diner with onstage seating for a captivating surround experience of this pop-rock musical.

Premiering on Broadway in April 2016 to rave reviews with a national tour running from 2017 to 2019, Waitress became a cultural phenomenon. With music and lyrics from Grammy Award®-winner Sara Bareilles, a select group of regional theatres across the United States have access to this heartwarming musical, with ZACH being one of the first to bring Waitress to life regionally.

“Sara Bareilles’ terrific score is one of the best from the last decade and it possesses so much heart,” said Dave Steakley, Producing Artistic Director of ZACH. “Performed in the round with prime seating in Joe’s Diner, we look forward to sharing Jenna’s journey in this intimate setting with Austin audiences.”

The casting includes Leslie McDonel as Jenna; Nyla Watson as Becky; Jillian Juliet Sainz as Dawn; Gabriel Bernal as Dr. Pomatter; Leland Burnett as Earl; Charlie Turner as Ogie; Curt Denham as Joe; Roderick Sanford as Cal; and Asia-Lige Arnold as Norma/Francine. Kelly Whitlow, Brian Sanchez, and Jacob Canderozzi will complete the cast as swings. The role of Lulu will be announced later this spring.

Waitress is directed and choreographed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Aimee Radics. The additional Production Team includes assistant director Betty Marie Muessig; assistant musical director Hailey Truong; scenic design by Robin Vest; costume design by Christina Montgomery; lighting design by Marie Yokohama; sound design by Josh Millican; properties design by Brady Flock; hair and makeup design by Anna Fugate; AEA production stage manager Devon Muko; AEA assistant stage manager Leigh’Ann Andrews; and assistant stage manager Gloria Labatut Davies.

Comments