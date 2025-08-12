Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel Returns to the Eisemann Center in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eisemann Center Presents will kick off the 2025-2026 Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel season with Beethoven: The Young Genius on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bank of America Theater at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. Internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel illuminates piano masterpieces with passionate and poetic performances of works by legendary composers. Captivating remarks - world-class performances - irresistible enthusiasm!

The passionate Sonata Pathétique, the uproarious Rage Over a Lost Penny, the deeply moving Largo e mesto from Sonata No. 7 in D Major (Opus 10 No. 3), and the exhilarating Finale of his Sonata No. 18 in E-flat (Opus 31 No. 3) are featured in this exciting Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel presentation. Siegel is “a pianist with a bravura technique and a big, gorgeous sound…and when the artist himself offers the inside scoop, the musical experience becomes vastly more personal” (Denver Post).

Celebrating more than 40 years of presenting concerts with commentary in the Dallas/Fort Worth market, Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations® are piano concerts with broad, popular appeal and lively commentary. Featuring the popular “Keyboard Cam” where every seat offers a perfect, unobstructed view of the artist’s hands on the keys, each piece is performed in its entirety and a brisk question and answer session concludes each concert. The series is generously sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon.