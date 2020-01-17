John Cameron Mitchell Will Star in THE ORIGIN OF LOVE: THE SONGS AND STORIES OF HEDWIG at Bass Concert Hall

John Cameron Mitchell, the double Tony Award winning, Golden Globe-nominated co-creator of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, brings songs and stories from his history in a big, brash and bold rock spectacle, performing songs from his groundbreaking rock musical and regaling audiences with stories from 20 years of Hedwig with special guest Amber Martin.

Mitchell will also share songs from his 'musical podcast' Anthem: Homunculus ("little man" in Latin), a 10-episode series with over 30 new songs, starring himself, Glenn Close, Patti LuPone, Cynthia Erivo, Denis O'Hare, Laurie Anderson, and Marion Cotillard. Read more about the series here at The New York Times and Vanity Fair.

"It's been very rejuvenating to be reliving the 25-year history of Hedwig and its creation with Stephen Trask," says Michell. "These shows were born from necessity, to help pay down my Mom's health care, but have ended up as a glorious re-bonding with our fans and a celebration of how Hedwig has changed all our lives."

"...the central message of Hedwig is never lost," says KQED, following a recent performance in San Francisco. "The clarion call to "the misfits and the losers" to "lift up your hands" and become whole may sound simplistic on paper. But in a room full of friends and strangers, hands lifted in communal celebration, a pulsing wave of music and light washing over the crowd as Hedwig relinquishes the stage to the long-suffering Yitzhak-dressed to kill in scarlet ruffles and a brunette bouffant-it is the only truth that makes sense in the moment."

So, put on some make-up, turn up the eight-track and pull the wig down from the shelf - for a night of post-punk, neo-glam rock - a collective quest for love, hope and identity.

For more information on this performance, please visit:

https://texasperformingarts.org/season/john-cameron-mitchell-bass-concert-hall-2020





