Impact Arts Unveils 20th Anniversary Season Of Summer Stock Austin 2024

Impact Arts announces Summer Stock Austin (SSA) 2024 lineup set to unite the past and future in a joyous tribute to the arts. “Celebrating 20 Years: A Season of Magic and Memories” will feature the classic musical Guys & Dolls based on the MGM film and a trip under the sea with Disney's The Little Mermaid based on the Hans Christen Andersen story and Disney film.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 17 at 10am and are available at impactarts.org/ssa-2024.

In partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2024 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre beginning July 27 through August 11, 2024 with a special one-night only anniversary event, 20 Season Spectacular, on July 20 honoring two decades of theatrical excellence and professional performances by youth. Season performances will play in rotation with varying schedules.

“As we commemorate 20 years of Summer Stock Austin, we celebrate not just the evolution of the program but the impact it has had on so many lives,” said Summer Stock Austin's Producer and Artistic Director, Ginger Morris. “This year's lineup is a tribute to the spirit of creativity and community that has fueled us from the very beginning. Here's to the past that has shaped us, the present we cherish, and the future we build together. Let the curtain rise on another twenty years of storytelling, laughter, and community.”

Casting and Production Teams for Summer Stock Austin 2024 will be announced at a later date.

20 SEASON SPECTACULAR | July 20th at 6:00pm | McCullough Theatre

An evening celebrating 20 years of Summer Stock Austin featuring current and past Summer Stock members.

A one-night-only performance where Summer Stock Austin alumni and current talents unite to celebrate its 20th season. Featuring song and dance numbers from beloved past musicals and exciting previews of future productions, enjoy an evening of food, drinks, memories, and dreams.

Be part of this historic celebration as notable alumni to include Donelvan Thigpen, Matt Kennedy, Ben Roberts, Hannah Roberts, Mariel Ardilla, Jessica O'Brien, Sara Burke, Kathleen Fletcher, Sarah Zeringe, Max Green, Sarah Reynolds, David Peña, and more take the stage. VIP tickets include a post-show Prince tribute by Donelvan Thigpen.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID | July 27–August 11 (9 Performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film that was produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements.

Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Immerse yourself in the magical underwater world of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where dreams and adventures take center stage. Follow the enchanting journey of Ariel, whose quest for love and self-discovery reminds us to cherish our dreams and find the courage to pursue them against all odds. With timeless songs like "Under the Sea" and "Part of Your World," it's a true family classic that brings together unforgettable characters and a stunning visual spectacle.

GUYS & DOLLS | August 2–11 (9 performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon

Step into the vibrant streets of New York City with Guys & Dolls, a musical comedy brimming with charm, wit, and iconic tunes. A colorful cast of gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries navigate love and luck in this thrilling, fast-paced tale. Featuring classic hits like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this legendary musical will captivate audiences with its humor, romance, and a dash of the unexpected.

TICKETING: Season Show tickets start at $45; 20 Season Spectacular individual tickets start at $75.00; available beginning Friday, May 17 at 10am. Senior, student, military and educator discounts available. More information at impactarts.org/ssa-2024.

A limited number of VIP Under The Sea Packages are available for Disney's The Little Mermaid starting at $70, including:

One (1) Princess tiara or one (1) telescope

Post-Show Meet and Greet with Ariel for one (1) person and one (1) Digital Photo

One (1) Souvenir Mermaid Under the Sea Cup with a signature mocktail

VIP Package does not include a ticket (sold separately) to Disney's The Little Mermaid.

