Hill Country Community Theatre To Present A TUNA CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season
The popular comedy will be the second show in the 2022-2023 season presented at the Cottonwood Shores live theatre.
Hill Country Community Theatre present A TUNA CHRISTMAS to ring in the holiday season!
Writing team Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard scored their second big hit with a holiday tale about the tiny town of Tuna, Texas. The popular comedy will be the second show in the 2022-2023 season presented at the Cottonwood Shores live theatre. Local talents Time Dey and Seth Smith will star in the production as twenty-two different characters directed by HCCT Artistic Director, Daniel Melton. While the performances on stage will be hilarious, the backstage shenanigans of character and costume changes using at least five stagehands and dressers could be a show of its own. "This show has a lot going on!" exclaimed Melton.
Throughout the show, we see the holiday turmoil develop over the mysterious phantom vandalizing lawn décor during the annual Christmas Yard Display Contest - won fourteen years in a row by Vera Carp, as well as the disruption of the town's annual Christmas play due to an unpaid electric bill. All the happenings will be reported straight from radio station OKKK by announcers Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie. The side-splitting small-town humor will put everyone in a holiday mood!
A TUNA CHRISTMAS will run December 2-18, 2022; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Due to the popularity of the show, HCCT has also added Saturday matinees on December 10 and 17 at 2:00pm.
To purchase tickets or for more information about the Hill Country Community Theatre 2022-2023 season productions and special events call the HCCT Box Office at 830-798-8944 or visit the website at www.theHCCT.org.
