HADESTOWN to Play Austin’s Bass Concert Hall In February 2026

The eight-time Tony Award-winning musical HADESTOWN, including Best New Musical, will play Austin’s Bass Concert Hall from February 20–22, 2026, as part of the Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin 2025–26 Season. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell and developed with director Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown blends modern American folk and New Orleans–inspired jazz to reimagine the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The production weaves together two intertwining love stories—Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone—creating a deeply resonant theatrical experience that explores the balance between industry and nature, faith and doubt, and fear and love.

Hadestown premiered on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 2019, earning eight Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Outstanding New Broadway Musical), and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. The show also received the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Developed from Mitchell’s original Vermont theater project and concept album, Hadestown electrified audiences during its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop—the longest-running production in that theater’s 40-year history—before engagements at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre and London’s National Theatre.

Mitchell made Broadway history as the first woman in over a decade to serve as the sole author of a musical—writing the book, music, and lyrics. Her collaboration with Chavkin resulted in what Vogue described as “your next musical theater obsession.”

The Grammy-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording is available through Sing It Again Records at Hadestown.com/music.