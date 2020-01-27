Ground Floor Theatre Announces Cast For Lisa B. Thompson's SINGLE BLACK FEMALE

Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) announces the cast for Single Black Female by Lisa B. Thompson kicking off the 2020 season and running February 13-29, 2020 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Rd. Directed by Matrex Kilgore this dramatic comedy will star Michelle Alexander and Valoneecia Tolbert in multiple roles.

"I'm delighted that Single Black Female is finally being produced in Austin. It feels like a homecoming of sorts," said playwright Lisa B. Thompson. "It will give audiences familiar with my newer work a sense of where it began for me as a writer. Although the comedy had its world premiere two decades ago, it gives me great pleasure that the issues raised still resonate deeply with theatre goers. It's exciting to finally work with producer Lisa Scheps, director Matrex Kilgore, the talented production team, and amazing actors who will bring this story to the stage."

Single Black Female is a two-woman show with rapid-fire comic vignettes that explore the lives of thirty-something African American middle-class women in urban America as they search for love, clothes, and dignity in a world that fails to recognize them amongst a parade of stereotypical images.

Director Matrex Kilgore explains why he was drawn to this piece, "Lisa B. Thompson has written a hilarious fast paced play, where the words dance off the page to show us a story and perspective we often don't see portrayed on stage. Simply put - the play is funny, fast, striking, bold, Black, Female, part celebration, part investigation, part party, part confession, and I am excited to share this show with the Austin community." Kilgore continues, "Ground Floor Theatre is a place that feels like home to me, and I can't think of a better theatre, production team or cast to do this show."

The cast includes Michelle Alexander as SBF#1 and Valoneecia Tolbert as SBF#2.

Directed by Matrex Kilgore, the production team includes scenic design by Gary Thornsberry; lighting design by Amber Whatley; properties design by Cindy Page; assistant director and costume design by Indiia Wilmott; video design by Lowell Bartholomee; sound design by Devin Boyd; and Kelsey Moringy as stage manager.

Tickets can be purchased at groundfloortheatre.org





