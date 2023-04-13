FRANK'S LIFE is Coming to Trinity Street Playhouse This Month

Communication By Captivation is making their Texas theatrical debut with FRANK'S LIFE, the dark comedy that inspired the hit Jim Carrey film "The Truman Show!"

What would you do if you found out that your entire life has been a TV show, and everyone you knew were actors?

WHERE:

Trinity Street Playhouse

901 Trinity St, Austin

Austin, TX 78701

April 29th & 30th

TICKET LINK:

Click Here



CBC is a multimedia company that since 2018 has focused on creating musical cartoons such as "Sirius AI, A Post-Apocalyptic Musical." Now, we are expanding and returning to our roots of theater production here in Austin!

SHOW SUMMARY:



Frank is the star of his own soap opera, Frank's Life. Unfortunately for poor Frank, he doesn't know it. Nor does he realize that his wife, mother, sister and best friend indeed everyone he has met since the age of 3 are actors.

But the elaborate deception can't last much longer: ratings have dropped, revenues are down even the network itself is in trouble. As cast members are asked to take pay cuts, they begin to leave the show killing themselves off in unseemly soap-opera ways. Frank's gnawing feeling that something about his life just "doesn't seem right" grows to near paranoia before he makes the painful discovery that he's been duped by everyone he cares for. Then there's the little matter of "what to do with Frank."

A darkly funny allegory about an everyman honest, good and true, who learns that he has lost title of his very life and his final showdown with corporate powers to win back that life and stake out his own spot in a world without artifice. And in the end, as Frank reclaims his humanity, the actors who surround him discover theirs as well.

**This show contains adult language**