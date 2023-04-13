Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

FRANK'S LIFE is Coming to Trinity Street Playhouse This Month

The production runs April 29th & 30th.

Apr. 13, 2023  

FRANK'S LIFE is Coming to Trinity Street Playhouse This Month

Communication By Captivation is making their Texas theatrical debut with FRANK'S LIFE, the dark comedy that inspired the hit Jim Carrey film "The Truman Show!"

What would you do if you found out that your entire life has been a TV show, and everyone you knew were actors?

WHERE:
Trinity Street Playhouse
901 Trinity St, Austin
Austin, TX 78701

April 29th & 30th

TICKET LINK:
Click Here


CBC is a multimedia company that since 2018 has focused on creating musical cartoons such as "Sirius AI, A Post-Apocalyptic Musical." Now, we are expanding and returning to our roots of theater production here in Austin!

SHOW SUMMARY:


Frank is the star of his own soap opera, Frank's Life. Unfortunately for poor Frank, he doesn't know it. Nor does he realize that his wife, mother, sister and best friend indeed everyone he has met since the age of 3 are actors.

But the elaborate deception can't last much longer: ratings have dropped, revenues are down even the network itself is in trouble. As cast members are asked to take pay cuts, they begin to leave the show killing themselves off in unseemly soap-opera ways. Frank's gnawing feeling that something about his life just "doesn't seem right" grows to near paranoia before he makes the painful discovery that he's been duped by everyone he cares for. Then there's the little matter of "what to do with Frank."

A darkly funny allegory about an everyman honest, good and true, who learns that he has lost title of his very life and his final showdown with corporate powers to win back that life and stake out his own spot in a world without artifice. And in the end, as Frank reclaims his humanity, the actors who surround him discover theirs as well.

**This show contains adult language**




ZACH Theatre Names Cliff Hannon as New General Manager Photo
ZACH Theatre Names Cliff Hannon as New General Manager
ZACH Theatre has announced Cliff Hannon as the new General Manager.
Cast Set for BIG FISH Austin Premiere at Austin Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for BIG FISH Austin Premiere at Austin Playhouse
Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for the Austin premiere of a new, intimate version of the heartwarming musical, Big Fish by Andrew Lippa and directed by Lara Toner Haddock. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Single Tickets For HAMILTON at Buddy Holly Hall Go on Sale Next Week Photo
Single Tickets For HAMILTON at Buddy Holly Hall Go on Sale Next Week
Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Austins Zach Person Performs At Mesmerize X Almost Real Things Block Party Photo
Austin's Zach Person Performs At Mesmerize X Almost Real Things Block Party
Mesmerize, Austin's leading immersive art experience, co-hosted 'Art Block,' an electric collaboration with Almost Real Things ('ART') over Easter weekend, with rising indie rock artist Zach Person headlining the evening's lineup of fiery performances.

More Hot Stories For You


Austin Gay Men's Chorus Presents 'Ascending Colour: An AGMC Concert' in MayAustin Gay Men's Chorus Presents 'Ascending Colour: An AGMC Concert' in May
April 13, 2023

The Austin Gay Men's Chorus will take the stage for Ascending Colour: An AGMC Concert, which will spotlight music arranged and composed by people of color and the LGBTQIA+ communities, on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at First Austin, 901 Trinity Street, Austin, TX 78701.
Cast Set for BIG FISH Austin Premiere at Austin PlayhouseCast Set for BIG FISH Austin Premiere at Austin Playhouse
April 12, 2023

Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for the Austin premiere of a new, intimate version of the heartwarming musical, Big Fish by Andrew Lippa and directed by Lara Toner Haddock. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Single Tickets For HAMILTON at Buddy Holly Hall Go on Sale Next WeekSingle Tickets For HAMILTON at Buddy Holly Hall Go on Sale Next Week
April 12, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Austin's Zach Person Performs At Mesmerize X Almost Real Things Block PartyAustin's Zach Person Performs At Mesmerize X Almost Real Things Block Party
April 10, 2023

Mesmerize, Austin's leading immersive art experience, co-hosted 'Art Block,' an electric collaboration with Almost Real Things ('ART') over Easter weekend, with rising indie rock artist Zach Person headlining the evening's lineup of fiery performances.
The City Theatre Austin Present THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940, April 28 - May 14The City Theatre Austin Present THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940, April 28 - May 14
April 6, 2023

Mystery, murder, and mayhem is the entertainment choice of the spring theatre season! And this time it's complete with Nazi saboteurs, secret passageways, flickering lights, and well, the blizzard of the century.
share