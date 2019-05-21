Different Stages Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE By Henrik Ibsen

Different Stages continues its 2018- 2019 season with Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House. The play, hugely controversial when first published and performed in Copenhagen in 1879, is about the unraveling of a family. Nora and Torvald Helmer believe they are happily married and on the brink of a blissful new phase of life; Torvald has been promoted to bank manager and their money worries are over. But Nora has a secret debt, incurred with good intentions and a forged signature, and with her husband's new power comes the threat of blackmail.

Directed by Norman Blumensaadt (The Magic Fire) A Doll's House features Catherine Williams (Our Town) as Nora and Nate Dunaway (Great Expectations) as her husband Torvald. Playing friends, lawyers, doctors and servants are: Emily Villarreal (Xanadu), Jamie Rogers (ACC Drama), Steven Fay (When We Are Married) Sherrie Wollenhaupt (Shakespeare Dallas) and Angela Marotta (13th Floor Entertainment). The Helmers' children are played by Eloise Norton and Anuart Zarate.

For Information call 512-926-6747





