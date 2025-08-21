Chorus Austin Opens Season Of Unity With HOPE AND HUMANITY In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chorus Austin will open its 2025–2026 “Season of Unity” with Hope and Humanity at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 26, at Riverbend Centre (4214 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX). The concert will feature 150 singers and 25 musicians in a program exploring resilience, compassion, and the shared human experience.

The evening will highlight Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem and Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, two 20th-century works chosen for their timeless calls for peace and human connection. Chorus Austin’s award-winning Symphonic Chorus will perform alongside a 25-piece instrumental ensemble in a program designed to affirm music’s ability to heal and unite.

“We’re opening our season with Hope and Humanity because we believe music has the power to bring people together in times of division and uncertainty,” Artistic Director Ryan Heller said. “These works were selected not only for their musical brilliance, but because they invite us to reflect deeply on our common humanity and shared experience.”

Executive Director Michael Evans added, “This is more than a concert—it’s an invitation to gather, to listen and to feel seen. Even in difficult times, we can find beauty and courage in each other.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for Hope and Humanity start at $25. Season subscriptions and additional concert information are available at chorusaustin.org.

About Chorus Austin

A rich tradition of great choral music and modern innovation mark Chorus Austin, a nonprofit community-based organization dedicated to presenting masterworks and new compositions in Austin and Central Texas. Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Heller, the organization encompasses four ensembles: the Symphonic Chorus, the Chamber Ensemble, the Women’s Chorus, and the Outreach Chorus.