Casting Announced for the Regional Premiere of UNEXPECTED JOY at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre has announced the cast for the regional premiere of Unexpected Joy with book and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Bill Russell and music by Janet Hood running December 2-19, 2021. Directed by Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps, Unexpected Joy will run with in-person and streaming performances. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/joy.

Unexpected Joy tells the story of three generations of female singers, long-held family tensions, and a week together where change is in the air.

Starring Michelle Alexander as Lou, Caroline Mullins as Tamara, Amber Quick as Rachel, and Cathie Sheridan as Joy.

The previously announced production includes direction by Ground Floor Theatre Co-Artistic Director Lisa Scheps, music direction by Kelsey Kimble; scenic design by Gary Thornsberry; lighting design by Jacqueline Sindelar; graphic design by Erica Moreno; and Remy Joslin as the production stage manager.

Additional production team includes costume design by Pam Fletcher-Friday, properties design by Patti Neff-Tiven, Kellan diDonato as technical director, and Lindsey Ollinger as the stage manager.

In modern-day Cape Cod, Joy, a baby boomer and proud hippie, is holding a memorial concert for the other half of her popular musical duo, Jump & Joy. When her tightly wound, conservative daughter and her sweet, rebellious granddaughter arrive from Oklahoma, sparks fly as one family seeks to find the common ground in their different values, dreams, and goals. A heartfelt and hilarious story that celebrates diversity and acceptance, Unexpected Joy weaves folk-rock, pop, and blues in bringing together a family that hasn't experienced true joy in decades.

Performances run December 2-19, 2021 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Road, Austin, TX at the corner of Springdale and Airport. Performances are Thursday through Saturday nights at 8:00PM and Sundays at 5:00PM. The "First Friday" performance on December 3 includes a reception. One Wednesday industry performance on December 8 at 8:00PM. Talkbacks with community partners will be held after certain performances with dates and partners to be announced shortly. Streaming performances will be offered Saturday December 4, Wednesday December 8, and Sunday December 12.

Ground Floor Theatre believes in "theatre for everyone" regardless of ability to pay, so tickets are always "Pay What You Can". Suggested ticket prices are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP. VIP seating includes a reserved seat, a glass of bubbly and the assurance of helping GFT keep the "Pay What You Can" policy. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at groundfloortheatre.org/joy.

Performance Details:

Unexpected Joy | December 2-19, 2021

Book & Lyrics by Bill Russell | Music by Janet Hood

Directed by Lisa Scheps | Music Direction by Kelsey Kimble | Scenic Design by Gary Thornsberry | Lighting Design by Jacqueline Sindelar | Costume Design by Pam Fletcher-Friday | Properties Design by Patti Neff-Tiven | Graphics Design by Erica Moreno

Cast: Michelle Alexander, Caroline Mullins, Cathie Sheridan, and Amber Quick