Cast and Creative Team Set for THE HEART SELLERS at Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for The Heart Sellers by Lloyd Suh. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Ben Wolfe, this funny, heartwarming and timely play gives voice to the Asian American immigrant experience in the 1970's and plays in the intimate Studio Stage October 3–19, 2025 at Austin Playhouse.

The Heart Sellers will open on the 60th anniversary of the Hart-Celler Act, the landmark 1965 immigration law that reshaped American demographics by ending race-based quotas. The production’s run also overlaps with Chuseok, the Korean harvest festival honoring ancestors, and October’s Filipino American History Month, offering a relevant and poignant celebration of immigrant experiences and Asian American heritage.

The Heart Sellers stars Sarah Chong Dickey as Jane and Alexa Capareda as Luna.

Directed by Ben Wolfe. The production team also includes Mark Novick as lighting designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Ismael Soto III as properties designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; and James Davery as production stage manager.

Performances will take place at Austin Playhouse, located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.