Cast Set for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Zach Theater

Zach Theater has revealed the cast and creatives for the Zach Family Series production and holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz, based on the beloved Peanuts special. Featuring Vince Guaraldi’s iconic jazz score, this stage version brings the simplicity of the original to life. Directed by Betty Marie Meussig, A Charlie Brown Christmas will play November 7–December 28, 2025 in The Kleberg at Zach.

A Charlie Brown Christmas includes both an adult and student cast. The adult cast includes Charlie Turner as Charlie Brown; Matthew Kennedy as Snoopy; Hannah Marie Smith as Lucy; Kyra Jackson as Sally; Ben Knight as Schroeder; and Sara Beth Knight and Reilly Favacho as Understudies.

The alternating student cast includes Oscar Lopez and Luke Golby as Linus; and Tatum Dishman and Caeley Hardy as Pig Pen.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is directed by Betty Marie Meussig with musical direction by Julie Rhodes and choreography by Matthew Kennedy. The additional production team includes scenic design by Maximiliano Estudillo Cantú; costume design by Kerry Bechtel; lighting design by S. Elliott; sound design by Rodd Simonsen; properties design by Brady Flock; stage manager Brennah Crowley-Galvin; and assistant stage manager Gabby Carney.

Special events in celebration of A Charlie Brown Christmas:

Pay What You Wish Week – Friday, November 7 through Sunday, November 9, 2025

The Market at Zach – Saturdays: November 22 & 29; December 13 & 14 from 4:00-8:00pm; with Kid’s Market at Zach Saturday December 6 from 11:30am-4:30pm

Press Night and Champagne Opening – Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:00pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ASL Performance – Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 2:30pm