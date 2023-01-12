Cast Announced for Dr. Seuss's THE CAT IN THE HAT at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has announced the cast for the return of Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat, based on the beloved children's book and will star both an adult and student cast. Rescheduled from last season, the newest take on the Dr. Seuss favorite from The National Theatre of Great Britain will be directed by Liz Fisher playing a limited four-week engagement February 24 - April 23, 202 at The Kleberg at ZACH.

Adult casting includes JASON GRAAF as Cat, OKTAVEA WILLIAMS as Fish, John Michael HOKE as Cat Understudy, and MADISON MURRAH as Fish Understudy.

Student casting includes WILKES GOODNER and CAMERON REDWINE as Boy, CHLOE VAN DE GRAAF and ALEXA NELAN as Sally, ALEXANDRA WATSON and LUCIANA MARINARI as Thing1, and ARIA LEE and AMELIA GALINDO as Thing 2.

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat is directed by LIZ FISHER with costume design by KRISTIN KNIPP.

Special Events in celebration of Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat:

ASL/Open Captioned performance on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00pm.

Performance Details:

Dr Seuss's The Cat in The Hat

Based on the book by Dr. Seuss | The play originally produced by The National Theatre of Great Britain

Directed by Liz Fisher

When: February 24-April 23, 2023 | Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Friday 7:00 pm performance on Feb 24.; no shows on March 11, 12, 18 due to SXSW.

Where: The Kleberg at ZACH | 1421 W Riverside Dr. | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $16 (Youth) and $20 (Adult) available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

About Dr. Seuss's The Cat in The Hat:

zachtheatre.org/catinthehat

Everyone's favorite cat comes to mischievous life in ZACH Theatre's production of the Dr. Seuss classic. Sally and her brother are stuck at home in the rain, when a Cat comes knocking at the windowpane! But the Cat has brought friends, Thing One and Thing Two, who make messes and problems, and oh, what to do?! Mischief and mayhem and laughter galore, bring the kids-they'll clamor for more.

Age recommendation: 3 and up

Run time: 45 minutes

PRESS: For press seats, interviews, and all other inquiries, please contact nicole.shiro@motelycrewmedia.com.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for the first weekend of performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series 2022-23 season shows. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

COVID PROTOCOLS AND HEALTH AND SAFETY:

Though masks are optional at ZACH Theatre at this time, wearing a high-quality mask (KF94, KN95, or better) is encouraged as it can provide individuals with additional protection.

The health and safety of our ZACH family has always been our first priority, and we will continue to monitor risk levels in Austin and update our policies in accordance with CDC and Austin Public Health guidelines.

Find a complete list of ZACH's Health & Safety commitments, please visit zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich Mclalwain. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.

