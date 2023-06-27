Cast Announced For Beyond August Productions' GOD OF CARNAGE

The show will take place at THE ROSETTE theater at Baker Center in Hyde Park.
Beyond August productions announces the full cast for GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza.
The comedy includes Chuck Winkler as Alan, Jill Klopp Turner as Veronica, Peter Young as Michael and Shannon Embry as Annette.
GOD OF CARNAGE is directed by Robyn Conner.
The stage manager is Jennifer Gonzalez. The lighting designer is Casey Prowell with Samantha Garcia as the sound designer. The media director is Darren Scharf. The set designer is Michael Stuart.
The opening night is Friday, July 21st, 2023 and the production will run for four weekends through Sunday, August 13th. The show will take place at THE ROSETTE theater at Baker Center in Hyde Park, Central Austin. 3908 Avenue B, Austin, TX 78751. Press may RSVP to info@beyondaugustproductions.org.
Tickets are available Click Here.
