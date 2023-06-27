Cast Announced For Beyond August Productions' GOD OF CARNAGE

The show will take place at THE ROSETTE theater at Baker Center in Hyde Park.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NOISES OFF at The Topher at Zach Theatre is BRILLIANT! Photo 1 Review: NOISES OFF at The Topher at Zach Theatre is BRILLIANT!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Review: BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse Photo 3 Review: BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse
Cast Set For World Premiere of JENNA & THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre Photo 4 Cast Set For World Premiere of JENNA & THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre

Cast Announced For Beyond August Productions' GOD OF CARNAGE

Cast Announced For Beyond August Productions' GOD OF CARNAGE

Beyond August productions announces the full cast for GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza.

The comedy includes Chuck Winkler as Alan, Jill Klopp Turner as Veronica, Peter Young as Michael and Shannon Embry as Annette.

GOD OF CARNAGE is directed by Robyn Conner.

The stage manager is Jennifer Gonzalez. The lighting designer is Casey Prowell with Samantha Garcia as the sound designer. The media director is Darren Scharf. The set designer is Michael Stuart.

The opening night is Friday, July 21st, 2023 and the production will run for four weekends through Sunday, August 13th. The show will take place at THE ROSETTE theater at Baker Center in Hyde Park, Central Austin. 3908 Avenue B, Austin, TX 78751. Press may RSVP to info@beyondaugustproductions.org.

Tickets are available Click Here.





RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: KEN LUDWIGS LEADING LADIES at the Palace Playhouse Photo
Review: KEN LUDWIG'S LEADING LADIES at the Palace Playhouse

The production of Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies at the Palace Playhouse in Georgetown is an uproariously funny theatrical triumph. With impeccable comedic timing, an exceptional ensemble cast, and top-notch production values, Leading Ladies is a must-see production that will leave you roaring with laughter and applauding with joy.

2
Casts Set for Summer Stock Austin Featuring DANCE HALL: THE MOVIE MUSICAL World Premiere & Photo
Casts Set for Summer Stock Austin Featuring DANCE HALL: THE MOVIE MUSICAL World Premiere & More

Summer Stock Austin has revealed the casts for its 2023 Summer season.

3
Cast Set For World Premiere of JENNA & THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre Photo
Cast Set For World Premiere of JENNA & THE WHALE at Ground Floor Theatre

Ground Floor Theatre in collaboration with Broadway United has revealed the cast for Jenna & The Whale by Vanessa Garcia and Jake Cline.

4
Review: NOISES OFF at The Topher at Zach Theatre is BRILLIANT! Photo
Review: NOISES OFF at The Topher at Zach Theatre is BRILLIANT!

Noises Off is a masterclass in timing and physical comedy. The precision with which the actors execute their slapstick routines and intricate movements is truly remarkable. The well-timed door slams, missed cues, and perfectly choreographed chaos complement a perfectly written script that has audiences roaring with laughter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Cold Frame Collective at Trinity Street Playhouse (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Willy Wonka The Musical
Bastrop Opera House (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jenna & the Whale
Ground Floor Theatre (8/11-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
ZACH Theatre (6/14-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OLIVER - THE MUSICAL
Hill Country Community Theatre (7/14-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunny Days - A Work-in-Progress
The VORTEX (8/17-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pet Dick
Jarrott Productions (9/01-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Fish
Austin Playhouse (6/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda
Zilker Hillside Theatre (7/07-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5 The Musical
Gaslight-Baker Theatre (7/14-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You