CAMPFIRE to Return to Zach Theater This Fall

Zach Theater will present the return of Zach Family Series production Campfire offering theatre for the very young, ages 6 month – 5 years, and their big people an interactive 35-minute performance. Back by popular demand, it will play at the Junior League of Austin Studio in the Whisenhunt at Zach October 5 – December 14, 2025 and Zach’s North Campus February 21 – May 9, 2026.

“Campfire is a wonderful way to introduce theatre into young lives. This show invites children and their caregivers to gather around our cozy, imaginary fire to share in the joy of singing together while celebrating friendship and community,” said Director of Youth Programming Nat Miller. "Pre- and post-show activities make the experience even more immersive and engaging helping to spark a lifelong love of theatre and the arts.”

Written by Nat Miller and Christina Freeman, Campfire is directed by Miller. The Campfire production team includes choreography by Alexandra Watson, costume design by Stephanie Smith, and stage manager Lani Clay.

Starting last season, Zach’s Family Series Pay-What-You-Will Program offers over 300 seats per season, ensuring families in the Greater Austin Community can experience live theatre together. Patrons can reserve their seats at a price that works for them. Tickets are available for any Family Series performance, beginning at noon on the first Tuesday of the show’s run, while inventory lasts.