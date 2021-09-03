BLENDED AUSTIN Wine And Music Festival Announces Culinary And Wine Lineups

Blended Festival, the fast-growing music, wine, and food event presented by My Wine Society, announces the culinary lineup and wine lineup for their inaugural Blended Austin, to take place Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 at Hartman Lawn at The Long Center for Performing Arts (701 W. Riverside Dr, Austin, Texas 78704).

The two-day wine-centric event also announces new safety regulations and guidelines in light of the current COVID-19 protocols in place in the City of Austin, which can be found below. For updates, follow @BlendedFest on Instagram and Facebook.

Blended Festival Celebrity Sommelier Matthew-Loren Lindsey (@TheLordofWine) is on a mission to make wine accessible and approachable to a younger generation using this national wine festival as his platform. The Wine Tent is the centerpiece of the Festival, and festival goers will be able to try hundreds of wines carefully curated by Matthew-Lorèn.

"My approach to designing the wine experience at Blended is to make wine incredibly approachable," said Matthew-Loren Lindsey. "I want to offer familiar favorites, but also take your palate on a journey so you discover new favorites. My ultimate goal as the Executive Sommelier for the Blended Festival is to make wine an extension of your lifestyle."

Festival-goers can try wines at varying themed wine bars on-site, including:

The Blended Champagne Bar

Tastes Like Summer - Rosè Bar

Cabernet Sauvignon Flight - Cabernet Sauvignon from all over the world

Pinot Noir Flight - Pinot Noir from all over the world

A Tour of France

A Tour of Italy

Sommelier Selections - Celebrity Sommelier Matthew-Lorèn's favorite wines of the festival

Celebrity Wines

And more!



Wine brands featured include:

Mumm Champagne

Beau Joie - Champagne

Daou - Rose

Miraval - Rose

19 Crimes - Snoop edition

Maison No. 9 (Post Malone)

Mt. Veeder - Cabernet Sauvignon

Belle Glos - Clark & Telephone - Pinot NOir

Miranda Lambert - Texas Red Blend

Zack Brown Band - Cabernet Sauvignon

Myx (Nicki Minaj)

Marques De Riscal - Tempranillo

Louis Jadot

Underwood



The 2021 Blended Austin culinary lineup will feature:

The Fry Guy by culinary entrepreneur Ronnie Brown

Shawarma Point by Chef Fraz Vohra

Smoke Game Strong by Matthew Leon

Bonsai Bowls by Au Sing Den Chef Jonathan Leichliter

Bori's Bites by Chef Laurie Cepa Deville

Lick it Up by Edgar Delfin

Sandia's Concessions by Chef Lucy Sanchez

H.O.U. Shave Ice



In compliance with the City of Austin public health protocols, attendees will be required to adhere to the following rules & regulations:

Negative COVID Test within 72 hours is required, regardless of vaccination status. For those who choose not to get a test in advance, Blended Festival will be offering rapid Covid-19 testing services on property for an additional $30 fee.

Masks to be worn unless eating or drinking.

COVID-19 health survey completed via the Clear Health App - download here.



In light of this new health protocol request, Blended Festival is offering all ticket purchasers a 50% off Companion Pass - attendees can use their unique order number at check-out to receive a half off ticket of their choice.

Blended Austin will feature a main stage that hosts chart-topping acts and local talent. Festivalgoers will also get a taste of Austin with popular food vendors, and a culinary stage featuring notable chefs (to be announced). Artists performing at the event include Kaskade, Nelly, 3Lau, Kim Lee (Netflix's "Bling Empire"), Blanco Brown, Bryce Vine, Loud Luxury, Blackillac (2020 Austin Music Awards' "Best Hip Hop/Rap"), hometown favorite Audic Empire, Cat Dealers, On The Outside, Brandi Cyrus, and Blake Horstmann ("Bachelor in Paradise" alum), among others.

Tickets can be purchased now by visiting www.blendedfestival.com. Two-day packages start at $149 with VIP and Premium upgrades and layaway plans available. The event will be cashless, and all ticket holders will be required to download the Clear Health pass for a health survey upon entrance onto festival grounds.

"We're thrilled to present this unique mix of genres and big talent in the 'Live Music Capital of the World'," said Kalika Moquin, Blended Festival Director. "The Blended Fest brand is modeled to thrive where enthusiasts of music, wine, and culinary experiences reside and visit. Austin encompasses all three."

Additionally, Blended Festival will introduce a Wellness Lounge, partnering with When The Music Stops (WTMS.), the nonprofit and community that supports emotional and mental health through music, connection, and love.

Premium activations will include the Subaru VIP Village offering exclusive bottle service, hosted bar hours, and celebrity DJs, and the My Wine Society Wine tent at the center of the action, providing festivalgoers the opportunity to try a vast selection of varietals from domestic and international wineries. Celebrity sommelier Matthew-Lorèn will be on-site to educate and answer wine-related questions throughout the weekend.

Blended Festival, powered by My Wine Society (MWS) - the popular wine app for millennials - gives festivalgoers a chance to socially interact, both prior to and during the event. By downloading the MWS app, attendees can virtually meet other ticket holders, join chat rooms, earn badges, track their wine tastings, interact with wine brands, be the first to know when artists are performing, as well as access official pre- and after-parties, complimentary drinks, tastings, merch giveaways, and more. In addition to the app integration, Blended Festival will be a completely cashless festival, directing all guests to pre-register their activities. The MWS app is available for free download on iTunes and Google Play.