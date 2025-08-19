Austin Symphony Orchestra Names New Vice President of Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Austin Symphony Orchestra has named Sonya Robinson as the organization's new vice president of development. Robinson, whose appointment followed a comprehensive national search, will begin her new role on August 25.

Robinson brings more than two decades of fundraising leadership in the arts, higher education and nonprofit sectors. She most recently served as the senior director of development, corporate and foundation relations at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. Her previous roles include key development positions with the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the North Carolina Museum of Art and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

“Sonya is a seasoned fundraiser with a deep passion for the arts and a proven record of building meaningful partnerships,” Justus Zimmerman, chief executive officer of the Austin Symphony Orchestra, said. “Her leadership and vision will be instrumental as we expand our reach and deepen the cultural quality of life for people of all ages across Central Texas.”

Robinson, who is a native Texan and longtime arts advocate, returns to the city after beginning her development career at the Jewish Community Association of Austin.

“I am thrilled to join the Austin Symphony Orchestra at this exciting moment in its history,” she said. “Music has the power to unite and inspire, and I look forward to working alongside the Symphony team to connect more people to the transformative experience of live symphonic music.”

Robinson earned a bachelor's degree in English from St. Edward's University. She also holds a certificate in nonprofit management from Duke University.