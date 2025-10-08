Art Spark Texas Honors Veterans At 16th Annual Distinguished Artist Veterans Exhibit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art Spark Texas has announced the 16th Annual Distinguished Artist Veterans Exhibit, celebrating the creativity, resilience, and artistic achievements of veterans across Texas. The exhibit will be on view November 6–30, 2025, at the Williamson County Art Guild Gallery (708 S Rock St., Georgetown, Texas), and is free and open to the public.

The exhibition highlights the transformative power of art as a vehicle for healing, storytelling, and connection, showcasing works across a range of media created by Texas veterans. A special opening reception will be held Friday, November 7, 2025, from 5–7 p.m. at the gallery.

“We see time and again how the arts create space for veterans to process their experiences, connect with others, and rediscover their own voices,” said Celia Hughes, Executive Director of Art Spark Texas. “Whether through painting, writing, or performance, creative expression offers a powerful path to healing and resilience.”

Companion events

Veterans Healing Through the Arts: Artist Panel

Monday, November 10, 6–8 p.m. at the Georgetown Library (Friend’s Room)

Presented in partnership with the Rotary Club of Georgetown, this discussion will feature veteran artists Lorrin Arrington Savage and Judith Estrada Garcia as moderators, exploring how art serves as a tool for recovery and connection among veterans.

Look, See, Write! Free Writing Workshop for Veterans

Saturday, November 15, 1:30–4:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Library (Friend’s Room)

Led by writer Sarah Colby, this hands-on workshop invites veterans of all experience levels to engage with their surroundings and transform their reflections into written expression. Participants will explore storytelling across forms and discover how writing can deepen self-understanding and community bonds.

“Our writing program gives veterans more ways to tell their stories, whether by sharing them aloud in conversation or exploring them on the page,” Hughes added. “These events build on our commitment to make the arts accessible to all and highlight the unique contributions veterans bring to our cultural landscape.”

About Art Spark Texas

Founded in 1996, Art Spark Texas is dedicated to fostering an inclusive, arts-inspired community where individuals with and without disabilities can flourish. Its mission is to challenge perceptions of how people contribute to society by ensuring that arts experiences are accessible, welcoming, and respectful for all.

Through programs that address physical and attitudinal barriers to participation, Art Spark Texas has served over 95,000 Texans, including veterans, older adults, students with developmental disabilities, and homebound individuals. The organization offers arts education, creative expression, and professional development opportunities, as well as community-based performances and exhibitions by artists with disabilities in dance, theater, and visual art.