ALL SOULS CABARET to Return to Austin Playhouse in October

Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast for “All Souls Cabaret,” the first in the 2025-2026 Playhouse Cabarets series playing October 24-26, 2025. The weekend musical celebration features beloved songs and new gems from all your favorite spooky musicals as powerhouse performers bring you songs of murder, mayhem, and malevolence for a one-of-a-kind treat (no trick!).

Accompanied by a live band, Austin Playhouse Company Members and other local luminaries will treat guests to a one-of-a-kind evening of musical theatre. From fan favorites to lesser-known gems, each carefully curated cabaret will be filled with unforgettable songs brought to life by Austin’s finest performers.

The cast includes Leslie Vander Gheynst, Ismael Soto III, Nathan Daniel Ford, Lydia Margitza, and Quincy Kuykendall. Musical Direction by Lyn Koenning and Stage Direction by Lara Toner Haddock and Sarah Fleming Walker.

“ALL SOULS CABARET” | PLAYHOUSE CABARET SERIES | AUSTIN PLAYHOUSE

October 24-26, 2025 | Fall Cabaret: “All Souls Cabaret”

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 6:00 pm

Austin Playhouse’s most popular cabaret returns to celebrate the Spooky Season with everyone’s favorite vamps and vixens! A little murder, a little mayhem, and lots of great music to get into the Halloween spirit!

Join Leslie Vander Gheynst, Ismael Soto III (Arcadia, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Nathan Daniel Ford (Indecent, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Lydia Margitza (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), and Quincy Kuykendall for an unforgettable night of fantastic music!

Musical director Lyn Koenning leads a 3-piece band accompanying these powerhouse performers as they bring you songs of murder, mayhem, and malevolence for a one-of-a-kind treat (no trick!).

Seating: Limited floor level cabaret table seating for up to 4 patrons is available. All other seating is reserved including floor level and tiered riser seating.

Cabaret Ticketing Information: Tickets start at $35 for reserved seating and tables for 2-4 are $160. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Tickets are on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/playhousecabarets.

Season Ticketing Information: Single tickets for the 2024-2025 Season range from $24-$52 with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets. Group discounts are available for parties of 10+. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com. Single tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com.

2025-26 subscriptions available at austinplayhouse.com/subscriptions. Pick either the All-Inclusive or Classic Subscription package option.

All-Inclusive 2025-26 Subscription Packages available through October 3 and start at $320. Benefits Include:

· Tickets for the 5-Play Main Stage Season

· Tickets for all Second Stage Productions, Cabarets, and Special Events

· Complementary Season Parking at UT Co-Op Garage

· Early Reservations

· Priority Seating

· Hassle-Free Booking and Exchange Privileges

· Discounts on Additional Tickets to Shows and Special Events

· Option to attend more than one performance of a production

Classic 2025-26 Subscription Packages available through September 25 and start at $192. Benefits Include:

· Tickets for the 5-Play Main Stage Season

· Early Reservations

· Priority Seating

· Hassle-Free Booking and Exchange Privileges

· Discounts on Additional Tickets to Shows and Special Events

· Option to add Discounted Season Parking at UT Co-Op Garage

· Option to exchange one season production for a Second Stage production or special