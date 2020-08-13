AGLIFF 33: Prism 2020 Festival Jury Award Winners Announced

The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival announces jury winners for aGLIFF 33: Prism.

Austin's oldest film festival, The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) announces jury winners for aGLIFF 33: Prism. The 2020 festival is currently moving into their final weekend, with the Audience Awards to be announced once the festival concludes August 16, 2020.

After a first weekend of new films, Q&A's, 1-1 Series, tastings and more, aGLIFF 33: Prism has added DJ Mel to the lineup of festival fun. Memberships, badges and single tickets still available for the final weekend at agliff.org/badges.

This year's jury was selected based on each of their expertise and accomplishments in their retrospective fields, and in the art of film and filmmaking. Jurors deliberated extensively before submitting their choices; this year's jurors were Opal H. Bennett, Judy Dry, Andria Wilson, Laurie Gallardo, Rachel Mason, Farihah Zaman, Milan Chakraborty, Bryan Glick, and Logan Taylor.

"We are so happy with our entire lineup and offering this year at aGLIFF 33: Prism, and we are even more proud to announce the Jury winners for this year's virtual festival. With a virtual pivot we wanted to give members and two-weekend badge holders an opportunity to view these selections if they missed them over the first weekend." said aGLIFF Artistic Director Jim Brunzell. "We can't wait to see what the audience will select after the final weekend as the Audience Awards winners, aka "the Humdingers"."

After a first weekend of successful online social events, festival organizers have also added one of Texas' most well-rounded and high profiled DJs, DJ Mel, notoriously recognized as "Obama's DJ," DJ Mel will Raise the Roof as part of several fun online social events in addition to already announced "Bingo Bonanza" with host and Midwestern maven, Miss Richfield 1981 and aGLIFF's Comedy Happy Hour: Laugh Out Loud, hosted by comedian Colton Dowling with comedy sets by Kim Stacy and Sandra Valls.

"We're only a little more than half-way through the festival, and already I am so proud of our organization and what has been accomplished during these trying times. We worked hard to offer events and panels that will still create a sense of community online, and to witness it now, is so rewarding." said aGLIFF Board President Casandra Alston. "I can't wait to catch up on new films this weekend while laughing out loud, and now dancing the night away with DJ Mel. For those who want to join me in wetting their palate with additional flavors, we've teamed up with El Chile, Cover 2 and Cover 3, and additional eateries in Austin to create menus and specials just for aGLIFF 33: Prism attendees. We even have our own signature chocolate!"

FICTION JURY COMPETITION AWARDS

Best Narrative Feature: ALICE JUNIOR directed by Gil Baroni | North American Premiere - Alice Junior is producing her latest YouTube video about the long-awaited first kiss. But when her father walks into her bedroom and announces in front of the camera that they will be leaving the vibrant Brazilian city of Recife and moving to a small, conservative town in the south, Alice has to prepare herself for the prudery and small-mindedness she will confront there.

"For its playfulness, inventiveness, and ability to address discrimination with a brave face and sense of humor, the jury awards director Gil Baroni's "Alice Junior." Alice is an infectiously delightful character; her confidence and sense of self drive the film, and it is a pleasure to go on this journey with her. It is inspiring and hopeful to see such a loving and supportive father of a transgender girl, and their relationship is deeply layered and natural. Alice always comes out ahead even in the moments of tension, which never veer too far into trauma. Nevertheless, the film does not ignore the reality of discrimination and bullying transgender teenagers face. It simply, like its protagonist, would rather face the world with rose-colored glasses. This is the kind of uplifting transgender cinema we would like to see more of."

Special Jury Prize: Isabel Sandoval (LINGUA FRANCA) | Texas Premiere -

Olivia (writer/director/star Isabel Sandoval), an undocumented Filipino transwoman, works as a caregiver to Olga, an elderly Russian woman, in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. When Olivia runs out of options to attain legal status in the U.S., she becomes romantically involved with Alex, Olga's adult grandson, in the pursuit of a marriage-based green card.

"As the writer, director, star, producer, and editor of LINGUA FRANCA, Isabel Sandoval has created a masterful work that, quite simply, no one else could. Her singular vision, perspective and voice steep this story in authenticity, and so beautifully capture the protagonist's experience in all its complexities. We want to recognize Isobel with a special jury prize for her achievement in direction, and also for her overall achievement as the creative force behind this incredible film."

Fiction Jurors: Opal H. Bennett, Jude Dry, Andria Wilson

DOCUMENTARY JURY COMPETITION AWARD

Documentary Jury Prize: PIER KIDS directed by Elegance Bratton | Southwest Premiere -

Caught up in the precariousness of survival and self-preservation, homeless queer and trans youth of color hang out at Christopher Street Pier, forging their own chosen family. Genuine and charming, these eloquent youth must contend with overwhelming amounts of homophobia and abuse. Director Elegance Bratton's still-hopeful portrait exposes a raw side of New York City many often choose to ignore.

"We loved each and every one of these powerful films and think that they are all critical accounts of the expanding history of LGBTQ people. Choosing one from such solid works of filmmaking was very difficult and the choice has been made as a result of our shared mutual agreement, but we spent time discussing collectively all of the unique merits of each one. Director Elegance Bratton's PIER KIDS spoke to us because of the degree of depth in the storytelling, with the director feeling intertwined into the narrative, his sensitivity to those he portrayed was palpable to us, and we believe the film has the ability to change our culture by opening the audience up to the experience of the subjects- their families, religious experiences and street life."

Documentary Jurors: Laurie Gallardo, Rachel Mason and Farihah Zaman

SHORT JURY COMPETITION AWARDS

Best Narrative Short Jury Prize: BABYDYKE directed by Tone Ottilie Frederiksen | North American Premiere -

Frede goes with her big sister to a queer techno party to win back her ex. When this goes wrong, she tries to follow her sister's less romantic advice on how to get over your ex and not be a babydyke.

"Director Tone Ottilie's latest short plants viewers immersively in teenage lesbian Frede's world as she navigates her sexuality and attends her first queer party with her older sister. What follows is an unfiltered, impeccably acted, empathetic, and grounded exploration of the challenges of not only coming out, but finding one's specific identity and sense of belonging within the queer community."

Best Documentary Short Jury Prize: TAKE ME TO PROM directed by Andrew Moir | Texas Premiere -

Featuring intimate, charming interviews with queer Canadians ranging in age from 88 to 17, Take Me to Prom invites audiences to revisit an adolescent milestone while telling a story of social change that spans more than 70 years.

"Director Andrew Moir's "TAKE ME TO PROM" is an emotionally powerful, tender and quietly radical queer reframing of a quintessential heterosexual rite of passage. It was impossible for us to resist the charms of this poignant look back at the evolution of queer people at the high school dance. While acknowledging the pain of the past this doc short is full of hope for the young queers of tomorrow."

Best Student Made Jury Prize: BIRDS OF A FEATHER directed by Varad Bhamburdekar | U.S. Premiere -

In the courtyard of an Indian Palace a male peacock named Kana fails to get his feathers up for a female named Ami until he meets another peacock named Madan with the same problem

"The jurors were so impressed with the entire student section. Looking forward to seeing their work for years to come. The winner captured loneliness, identity, the way we see gender, finding love and joy all without a word of dialogue and under 3 minutes. The winner of this year's Best Student Made is the animated film, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, directed by Varad Bhamburdekar."

Special Shorts Jury Prize: THE PAINT WIZZARD directed by Jessica Wolfson and Jessie Auritt | Austin Premiere -

Millie The Paint Wizzard, is a transgender housepainter who lives and works out of her bright yellow RV in Austin, TX. Just a few years ago at the age of 58, Millie finally gained the courage to come out into the world as her true self.

"We would also like to bestow a special jury prize for Telling Texas Trans Truths to Jessie Auritt and Jessica Wolfson's "THE PAINT WIZZARD". The film's profile of Millicent "Millie" McCrory embodies the spirit of Austin while asking challenging questions on the norms and labels locals and outsiders place on others. It's as much a showcase of the subject as it is the town that she beautifies one paint job at a time."

Short Jurors: Milan Chakraborty, Bryan Glick, Logan Taylor

ADDED SPECIAL EVENT

DJ Mel's Saturday Night Living Room Dance Party: aGLIFF Pride Edition!

Saturday, August 15 | 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. CST

Notoriously recognized as "Obama's DJ," DJ Mel is one of Texas' most well-rounded and high profiled DJs. He's performed at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Voodoo Festival and a bunch of events attended by that President we all miss so much. When the clubs shut down, DJ Mel just moved the party online and made his Saturday Night Living Room Dance Party a nationwide virtual dance party. We're thrilled he has agreed to team up with aGLIFF to present a Pride-themed party on what would have been Austin Pride weekend.

FREE at twitch.tv/thedjmel

aGLIFF 33: Prism has partnered up with the restaurants so you can order curbside pick-up or delivery and help support aGLIFF at the same time! Signature aGLIFF chocolate, specials, custom menus, and cocktails are just some of the many exciting offerings to help viewers kick back and relax while bringing the movie experience home.

Restaurants include: El Chile Café, Intero Restaurant, Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, Cover 2 and Cover 3, and Flores Mexican Restaurant.

For all details and a full list of restaurants and specials visit https://www.agliff.org/eats

The Queer Black Voices Fund was created in response to the recent events surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Javier Ambler, among other incidents between police officers and African Americans. The fund has been set up to ensure that queer Black filmmakers, directors, writers, and actors are represented as part of aGLIFF programming every year. The organization will begin awarding grants next year to cover costs associated with submitting and showing qualified films as part of their annual festival and year-round programming. The fund also will be used to cover travel expenses to bring filmmakers to Austin for special events surrounding the festival when possible.

aGLIFF board member, Lenore Shefman of Shefman Law gave the fund a jump start by pledging to match donations made to the Queer Black Voices Fund up to $5,000. aGLIFF aims to raise the additional $5,000 before the conclusion of the upcoming aGLIFF 33: Prism festival.

aGLIFF 33: Prism Festival: Festival badges are $35 for the final weekend. Single tickets are $12. Special Events are priced per event. aGLIFF encourages fans to consider membership to get the best access and support aGLIFF's year-round programming. Memberships include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level and range in price from $300 to $1200. Memberships can be paid up front or in monthly installments. Those who purchase or renew their membership during this year's festival will unlock the full festival line-up through the end of the weekend, and receive perks through 2021, including festival badges for next year. Memberships, festival badges, and single tickets are available for purchase now at agliff.org/BADGES.

Access to the films festival and special events will be available in Texas only.

Access to all events, masterclasses, Q&A, 1-1s, and workshops are available worldwide.

