2025/2026 Texas Performing Arts Season Announced

Texas Performing Arts just unveiled a dazzling 2025–26 season featuring Lang Lang, Alvin Ailey, Carrie Rodriguez, and more! Tickets Go On Sale Friday, June 13 at 10 AM, so check it out!
Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin has revealed an electrifying lineup for its 2025–26 season, bringing together international icons, hometown heroes, and genre-defying visionaries. Spanning classical music, groundbreaking theater, dance, circus arts, and more, the new season promises transformative live experiences for audiences of all ages.
“This season is a celebration of exceptional artistry and creative innovation,” says Executive & Artistic Director Bob Bursey. “We’re bringing Austin performances that are bold, boundary-breaking, and unforgettable.”
Highlights include the return of classical piano virtuoso Lang Lang, jazz icon Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and multi-genre powerhouse Rhiannon Giddens. Dance lovers can look forward to show-stopping performances from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Mark Morris Dance Group, the latter honoring Burt Bacharach with The Look of Love.
The season also shines a light on Austin’s own: acclaimed singer-songwriter and violinist Carrie Rodriguez brings two editions of her celebrated Laboratorio series, and longtime local favorites Miró Quartet collaborate with the rising Isidore Quartet for Mendelssohn’s Octet at 200. Experimental theater legends Rude Mechs return with Not Every Mountain, and Katie Bender conjures a one-of-a-kind immersive séance inspired by Harry Houdini.
Families can dive into the vibrant world of Stuntboy, In the Meantime, adapted from Jason Reynolds’s bestselling graphic novel, or marvel at high-flying thrills with Cirque Mechanics: TILT!. Other boundary-pushing works include Manual Cinema’s cinematic puppetry in The 4th Witch, and a new live-cinema experience from Robin Frohardt, whose Shopping Center Parking Lot transforms the mundane into poetic wonder.
Jazz piano star Jason Moran honors Duke Ellington at 125 in a rousing concert with UT’s Jazz Orchestra, while the acclaimed Mnozil Brass delivers comedy, Strauss, and show-stopping brass pyrotechnics. Chamber music fans can catch the award-winning Balourdet Quartet in two special performances presented with Austin Chamber Music Center.
From November through May, performances will take place at Texas Performing Arts’ venues including Bass Concert Hall, McCullough Theatre, and Bates Recital Hall. The full calendar and details can be found at texasperformingarts.org.
Public tickets go on sale Friday, June 13 at 10 AM. Members of the Texas Inner Circle can access presales starting Monday, June 9 at noon.
Whether you're a fan of virtuosic piano, cutting-Edge Theater, or hometown innovation, the 2025–26 season promises something spectacular for everyone.
Here's the full schedule:
Carrie Rodriguez’s Laboratorio: Old-Time Radio Hour Edition
Sun, Nov 2, 7 PM – McCullough Theatre
Music / Storytelling
Miró Quartet & Isidore String Quartet: Mendelssohn’s Octet at 200
Fri, Nov 7, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall
Chamber Music
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Sat, Nov 15, 7:30 PM – Hogg Memorial Auditorium
Jazz
Carrie Rodriguez’s Laboratorio: El Gato Negro Edition ft. Ruben Ramos
Sat, Jan 24, 7:30 PM – McCullough Theatre
Tejano / Music Celebration
Jason Moran: Duke Ellington – My Heart Sings
Sat, Jan 31, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall
Jazz / Tribute
Mnozil Brass: Strau$$
Fri, Feb 27, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall
Brass / Classical Comedy
Balourdet Quartet
Fri, Feb 27, 7:30 PM – KMFA Draylen Mason Studio
Sat, Feb 28, 7:30 PM – First Unitarian Church
Chamber Music
An Evening with Lang Lang
Sat, Apr 4, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall
Classical Piano
Rhiannon Giddens
Sat, May 2, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall
Folk / Americana
Stuntboy, In the Meantime
Wed, Nov 5, 7 PM – Bass Concert Hall
Family Musical
Manual Cinema: The 4th Witch
Sat, Nov 15, 2 PM & 7:30 PM – McCullough Theatre
Cinema / Puppetry / Theatre
Robin Frohardt: Shopping Center Parking Lot
Fri–Sat, Mar 6–7 – McCullough Theatre
Live Cinema / Puppetry / Visual Art
Katie Bender: Instructions for a Séance
Wed–Sat, Apr 16–19 – TPA Rehearsal Room
Immersive Theatre
Rude Mechs: Not Every Mountain
Fri–Sun, Apr 17–19 – B. Iden Payne Theatre
Experimental Theatre
Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love
Sat, Jan 17, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall
Modern Dance / Music of Burt Bacharach
Cirque Mechanics: TILT! A Circus Thrill Ride
Tue, Feb 24, 7 PM – Bass Concert Hall
Family / Circus Arts
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Tue, Mar 3, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall
Modern Dance
