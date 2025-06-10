 tracking pixel
2025/2026 Texas Performing Arts Season Announced

From November through May, performances will take place at Texas Performing Arts’ venues.

By: Jun. 10, 2025
2025/2026 Texas Performing Arts Season Announced Image
Texas Performing Arts just unveiled a dazzling 2025–26 season featuring Lang Lang, Alvin Ailey, Carrie Rodriguez, and more! Tickets Go On Sale Friday, June 13 at 10 AM, so check it out!

Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin has revealed an electrifying lineup for its 2025–26 season, bringing together international icons, hometown heroes, and genre-defying visionaries. Spanning classical music, groundbreaking theater, dance, circus arts, and more, the new season promises transformative live experiences for audiences of all ages.

“This season is a celebration of exceptional artistry and creative innovation,” says Executive & Artistic Director Bob Bursey. “We’re bringing Austin performances that are bold, boundary-breaking, and unforgettable.”

Highlights include the return of classical piano virtuoso Lang Lang, jazz icon Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and multi-genre powerhouse Rhiannon Giddens. Dance lovers can look forward to show-stopping performances from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Mark Morris Dance Group, the latter honoring Burt Bacharach with The Look of Love.

The season also shines a light on Austin’s own: acclaimed singer-songwriter and violinist Carrie Rodriguez brings two editions of her celebrated Laboratorio series, and longtime local favorites Miró Quartet collaborate with the rising Isidore Quartet for Mendelssohn’s Octet at 200. Experimental theater legends Rude Mechs return with Not Every Mountain, and Katie Bender conjures a one-of-a-kind immersive séance inspired by Harry Houdini.

Families can dive into the vibrant world of Stuntboy, In the Meantime, adapted from Jason Reynolds’s bestselling graphic novel, or marvel at high-flying thrills with Cirque Mechanics: TILT!. Other boundary-pushing works include Manual Cinema’s cinematic puppetry in The 4th Witch, and a new live-cinema experience from Robin Frohardt, whose Shopping Center Parking Lot transforms the mundane into poetic wonder.

Jazz piano star Jason Moran honors Duke Ellington at 125 in a rousing concert with UT’s Jazz Orchestra, while the acclaimed Mnozil Brass delivers comedy, Strauss, and show-stopping brass pyrotechnics. Chamber music fans can catch the award-winning Balourdet Quartet in two special performances presented with Austin Chamber Music Center.

From November through May, performances will take place at Texas Performing Arts’ venues including Bass Concert Hall, McCullough Theatre, and Bates Recital Hall. The full calendar and details can be found at texasperformingarts.org.

Public tickets go on sale Friday, June 13 at 10 AM. Members of the Texas Inner Circle can access presales starting Monday, June 9 at noon.

Whether you're a fan of virtuosic piano, cutting-Edge Theater, or hometown innovation, the 2025–26 season promises something spectacular for everyone.

Here's the full schedule:

Music & Concerts

  • Carrie Rodriguez’s Laboratorio: Old-Time Radio Hour Edition
    Sun, Nov 2, 7 PM – McCullough Theatre
    Music / Storytelling

  • Miró Quartet & Isidore String Quartet: Mendelssohn’s Octet at 200
    Fri, Nov 7, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall
    Chamber Music

  • Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
    Sat, Nov 15, 7:30 PM – Hogg Memorial Auditorium
    Jazz

  • Carrie Rodriguez’s Laboratorio: El Gato Negro Edition ft. Ruben Ramos
    Sat, Jan 24, 7:30 PM – McCullough Theatre
    Tejano / Music Celebration

  • Jason Moran: Duke Ellington – My Heart Sings
    Sat, Jan 31, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall
    Jazz / Tribute

  • Mnozil Brass: Strau$$
    Fri, Feb 27, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall
    Brass / Classical Comedy

  • Balourdet Quartet
    Fri, Feb 27, 7:30 PM – KMFA Draylen Mason Studio
    Sat, Feb 28, 7:30 PM – First Unitarian Church
    Chamber Music

  • An Evening with Lang Lang
    Sat, Apr 4, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall
    Classical Piano

  • Rhiannon Giddens
    Sat, May 2, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall
    Folk / Americana

Theatre, Puppetry, & Multidisciplinary

  • Stuntboy, In the Meantime
    Wed, Nov 5, 7 PM – Bass Concert Hall
    Family Musical

  • Manual Cinema: The 4th Witch
    Sat, Nov 15, 2 PM & 7:30 PM – McCullough Theatre
    Cinema / Puppetry / Theatre

  • Robin Frohardt: Shopping Center Parking Lot
    Fri–Sat, Mar 6–7 – McCullough Theatre
    Live Cinema / Puppetry / Visual Art

  • Katie Bender: Instructions for a Séance
    Wed–Sat, Apr 16–19 – TPA Rehearsal Room
    Immersive Theatre

  • Rude Mechs: Not Every Mountain
    Fri–Sun, Apr 17–19 – B. Iden Payne Theatre
    Experimental Theatre

Dance & Circus

  • Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love
    Sat, Jan 17, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall
    Modern Dance / Music of Burt Bacharach

  • Cirque Mechanics: TILT! A Circus Thrill Ride
    Tue, Feb 24, 7 PM – Bass Concert Hall
    Family / Circus Arts

  • Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
    Tue, Mar 3, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall
    Modern Dance



