2025/2026 Texas Performing Arts Season Announced

Texas Performing Arts just unveiled a dazzling 2025–26 season featuring Lang Lang, Alvin Ailey, Carrie Rodriguez, and more! Tickets Go On Sale Friday, June 13 at 10 AM, so check it out!

Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin has revealed an electrifying lineup for its 2025–26 season, bringing together international icons, hometown heroes, and genre-defying visionaries. Spanning classical music, groundbreaking theater, dance, circus arts, and more, the new season promises transformative live experiences for audiences of all ages.

“This season is a celebration of exceptional artistry and creative innovation,” says Executive & Artistic Director Bob Bursey. “We’re bringing Austin performances that are bold, boundary-breaking, and unforgettable.”

Highlights include the return of classical piano virtuoso Lang Lang, jazz icon Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and multi-genre powerhouse Rhiannon Giddens. Dance lovers can look forward to show-stopping performances from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Mark Morris Dance Group, the latter honoring Burt Bacharach with The Look of Love.

The season also shines a light on Austin’s own: acclaimed singer-songwriter and violinist Carrie Rodriguez brings two editions of her celebrated Laboratorio series, and longtime local favorites Miró Quartet collaborate with the rising Isidore Quartet for Mendelssohn’s Octet at 200. Experimental theater legends Rude Mechs return with Not Every Mountain, and Katie Bender conjures a one-of-a-kind immersive séance inspired by Harry Houdini.

Families can dive into the vibrant world of Stuntboy, In the Meantime, adapted from Jason Reynolds’s bestselling graphic novel, or marvel at high-flying thrills with Cirque Mechanics: TILT!. Other boundary-pushing works include Manual Cinema’s cinematic puppetry in The 4th Witch, and a new live-cinema experience from Robin Frohardt, whose Shopping Center Parking Lot transforms the mundane into poetic wonder.

Jazz piano star Jason Moran honors Duke Ellington at 125 in a rousing concert with UT’s Jazz Orchestra, while the acclaimed Mnozil Brass delivers comedy, Strauss, and show-stopping brass pyrotechnics. Chamber music fans can catch the award-winning Balourdet Quartet in two special performances presented with Austin Chamber Music Center.

From November through May, performances will take place at Texas Performing Arts’ venues including Bass Concert Hall, McCullough Theatre, and Bates Recital Hall. The full calendar and details can be found at texasperformingarts.org.

Public tickets go on sale Friday, June 13 at 10 AM. Members of the Texas Inner Circle can access presales starting Monday, June 9 at noon.

Whether you're a fan of virtuosic piano, cutting-Edge Theater, or hometown innovation, the 2025–26 season promises something spectacular for everyone.

Here's the full schedule:

Music & Concerts

Carrie Rodriguez’s Laboratorio: Old-Time Radio Hour Edition

Sun, Nov 2, 7 PM – McCullough Theatre

Music / Storytelling

Miró Quartet & Isidore String Quartet: Mendelssohn’s Octet at 200

Fri, Nov 7, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall

Chamber Music

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Sat, Nov 15, 7:30 PM – Hogg Memorial Auditorium

Jazz

Carrie Rodriguez’s Laboratorio: El Gato Negro Edition ft. Ruben Ramos

Sat, Jan 24, 7:30 PM – McCullough Theatre

Tejano / Music Celebration

Jason Moran: Duke Ellington – My Heart Sings

Sat, Jan 31, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall

Jazz / Tribute

Mnozil Brass: Strau$$

Fri, Feb 27, 7:30 PM – Bates Recital Hall

Brass / Classical Comedy

Balourdet Quartet

Fri, Feb 27, 7:30 PM – KMFA Draylen Mason Studio

Sat, Feb 28, 7:30 PM – First Unitarian Church

Chamber Music

An Evening with Lang Lang

Sat, Apr 4, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall

Classical Piano

Rhiannon Giddens

Sat, May 2, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall

Folk / Americana

Theatre, Puppetry, & Multidisciplinary

Stuntboy, In the Meantime

Wed, Nov 5, 7 PM – Bass Concert Hall

Family Musical

Manual Cinema: The 4th Witch

Sat, Nov 15, 2 PM & 7:30 PM – McCullough Theatre

Cinema / Puppetry / Theatre

Robin Frohardt: Shopping Center Parking Lot

Fri–Sat, Mar 6–7 – McCullough Theatre

Live Cinema / Puppetry / Visual Art

Katie Bender: Instructions for a Séance

Wed–Sat, Apr 16–19 – TPA Rehearsal Room

Immersive Theatre

Rude Mechs: Not Every Mountain

Fri–Sun, Apr 17–19 – B. Iden Payne Theatre

Experimental Theatre

Dance & Circus

Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love

Sat, Jan 17, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall

Modern Dance / Music of Burt Bacharach

Cirque Mechanics: TILT! A Circus Thrill Ride

Tue, Feb 24, 7 PM – Bass Concert Hall

Family / Circus Arts

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Tue, Mar 3, 7:30 PM – Bass Concert Hall

Modern Dance

