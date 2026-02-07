Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present LIKE LIGHTNING

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Like Lightning by B.A. Kunnemann, with a mainstage performance every remaining Thursday in February.

Like Lightning is a bold three-person play that reimagines the charged relationship between Tybalt and Mercutio leading up to their fatal duel in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. It tells the story of how Tybalt of the House Capulet and Mercutio, kinsman to the Prince of Verona, meet each other, fall in love, and kill each other. In that order.

Tybalt of the House Capulet has been given one directive; become the best swordsman in Verona at any cost. But when his blade crosses with Mercutio, wayward nephew to the city's Prince, on his way to petition Verona's greatest swordmaster for instruction, the two young men find their lives irrevocably intertwined with each other. Like Lightning tells the story of Tybalt and Mercutio: how they met, how they fell in love, and how they died at each other's hands.

The production sttars Nicholas Tycho Reed as Tybalt, Barry Westmoreland as Mercutio, and Daniela Santiago as Saviolo/Romeo.

The show contains adult language and situations. It is not suitable for young children.

Performances are on Thursdays February 12, 19 & 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

There are main floor, box, and balcony seats available for purchase.