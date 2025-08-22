 tracker
Video: THE WIZ Comes to Life at Lawrenceville Arts Center

The Tony Award-winning musical will run August 12 – September 7, 2025.

By: Aug. 22, 2025
The Wiz marks its 50th anniversary this year with a limited engagement at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, playing August 12, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. through September 7, 2025 at 2:30 p.m.

The groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical reimagines The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with an electrifying mix of R&B, soul, and gospel.

Audiences will follow Dorothy on her dazzling journey through Oz, where she encounters unforgettable characters and show-stopping numbers in a joyful celebration of love, courage, and finding your way home.




