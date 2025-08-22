Video: THE WIZ Comes to Life at Lawrenceville Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Wiz marks its 50th anniversary this year with a limited engagement at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, playing August 12, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. through September 7, 2025 at 2:30 p.m.

The groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical reimagines The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with an electrifying mix of R&B, soul, and gospel.

Audiences will follow Dorothy on her dazzling journey through Oz, where she encounters unforgettable characters and show-stopping numbers in a joyful celebration of love, courage, and finding your way home.