Video: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Atlanta Opera & Alliance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Alliance Theatre and The Atlanta Opera co-production of new staging of Fiddler on the Roof, now on stage through October 5, 2025, at the Alliance Theatre. This collaboration brings together artists from across the theatrical and operatic worlds to present a thoughtful take on the classic musical.

Embracing the power of family, traditions, and community to provide resilience and strength in the face of crushing hardship and transitions, Fiddler on the Roof is a story both universal and profoundly personal. This arts collaboration includes an upcoming exhibit at Atlanta's Breman Museum, which features works by Vita Tzykun, Costume Designer for Fiddler, and her father Arkady Tzykun. Performance tickets are available through AllianceTheatre.org and AtlantaOpera.org.

Leading the cast is Itzik Cohen in the role of Tevye. Cohen is known internationally for his portrayal of Captain Gabi Ayub in the Israeli television series Fauda (Netflix) and has appeared in acclaimed films such as A Matter of Size and The Women's Balcony. Opposite him, Debbie Gravitte will play Golde. Gravitte is a Tony and Grammy Award winner for Jerome Robbins' Broadway, with a long career in musical theatre and concert performance, including appearances with major symphony orchestras and in Broadway productions like Chicago and Les Misérables.

The cast also includes Deborah Bowman as Grandma Tzeitel/Shandel, JoAnna Daniels as Yente, Kylie Dickinson as The Fiddler, Coby Getzug as Motel, Maya Jacobson as Chava, Eli Mayer as Fyedka, Mia Pinero as Hodel, Oliver Prose as Perchik, Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf, Rabbi Ron Segal as the Rabbi, and Amanda Fallon Smith as Tzeitel.

The creative team is led by Tomer Zvulun, Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera, who directs the production. Obi award-winning composer, lyricist, pianist, and conductor Or Matias, known for his work as music director on Broadway's Natasha, and Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, joins the team as Music Director. Alexander Lisiyansky serves as scenic designer, with Vita Tzykun designing costumes. Thomas C. Hase handles lighting design, and Dan Moses Schreier is the sound designer. Chloe Treat choreographs, with Nicholas Hussong designing projections and Lindsey Ewing leading wig and makeup design.