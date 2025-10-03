Tickets to THE BLUE MAN GROUP in Atlanta are On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blue Man Group is hitting the road again with the return of the Bluevolution, National Tour. The Blue Man Group will perform at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in a limited three-show engagement from Jan. 24 – 25, 2026.

The beloved production will continue to showcase classic Blue Man favorites along with brand new content including the addition of a new character exclusive to the current Tour. The “Rockstar” is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist with striking blue hair who will join the Blue Men in creating a multi-sensory experience fans can remember for years to come. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interactions and hilarious absurdity, showgoers will join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

Blue Man Group continues to redefine live entertainment through their combination of rhythmic artistry, groundbreaking technology and immersive audience interaction. The upcoming tour showcases over three decades of creative evolution, with the iconic trio continuing their legacy as innovators of experimental performance while consistently delivering their signature blend of musical innovation, visual spectacle and spontaneous humor that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.

Blue Man Group will play a limited three-show engagement in Atlanta as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2025/2026 season from Jan. 24 – 25, 2026.