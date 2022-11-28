The Springer Opera House Celebrates GivingTuesday with a Wise Investment in the Springer Theatre Academy

This GivingTuesday, the Springer Opera House will inspire generosity by raising money for the Wise Investment Scholarship Fund. The fund, created in honor of Springer Theatre Academy founder Ron Anderson, provides tuition at-cost for students in the community to attend the Springer Theatre Academy.

"The Wise Investment Scholarship Program is so special to our mission at the Springer Opera House. We try to remove barriers for students to attend our programs. Whether that barrier is cost or transportation--we are committed to providing access to all," said Springer Director of Development, Tate LeClair.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 29, 2022, and throughout the year.

The Wise Investment Fund was created in 2015 by former Springer Director of Education, Sally Baker, to further the reach of the Springer Theatre Academy in the community. Since the fund's inception in 2015, the Springer Theatre Academy has awarded over $40,000 in scholarships to 235 students.

"Wise Investment donations allow us to remove the financial hurdle that comes with programming for young people," states Springer Director of Education, D.B. Woolbright. "Last summer, we were able to provide full and partial scholarships for 50 students with Wise Investment donations. After every penny of Wise Investment money was allocated, we turned to reducing the cost of the program for families on an individual basis at a cost to the Springer Theatre Academy. The Springer Theatre Academy is for all students."

The largest fundraiser for the Wise Investment Scholarship Fund is held each summer. The benefit is called TEACHaret. It's a cabaret-style variety show featuring performances by teachers and staff of the Academy, and it's become one of the most anticipated events of the year for the community. Due to Covid-19 safety measures, this year's TEACHaret was canceled. This GivingTuesday, the Springer hopes to raise $10,000 to make up for the canceled benefit.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it's helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

Those interested in joining the Springer Opera House's GivingTuesday initiative can visit springeroperahouse.org. The Springer Theatre Academy will host a special Giving Tuesday live-stream event with special guest appearance and performances on Facebook, Youtube, and Twitch at 7:00 pm on November 29.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.

About the Springer Opera House

The Springer Opera House is a producing theatre company located in Columbus, Georgia, just a few blocks from the banks of the Chattahoochee River. The theatre operates out of a 151-year-old National Historic Landmark, one of only seven producing theatres in the country that is housed in a historic landmark. In 1964 the Springer Opera House was saved from demolition by a local group of patrons of the arts who helped to restore and reopen the theatre. It was named the State Theatre of Georgia by Gov. Jimmy Carter for the 100th Anniversary Season in 1971. Since then, the board, staff, and volunteers have been dedicated to their mission of making every aspect of the performing arts a tool for education, participation, entertainment, and growth while using, restoring, and preserving this National Historic Landmark as a part of a working theater and museum complex. The Springer is also home to the Springer Theatre Academy, one of America's largest youth theatre training conservatories for students ages 5-18. With over 750 students studying year-round. The Springer Theatre Academy is transforming our community with its innovative Character Education system teaching "Life Skills Through Stage Skills."

