The Orpheus Men's Ensemble to Play RUMC Chapel This Month

The Sounds of the Spirit Concert Series will present The Orpheus Men's Ensemble in Concert on Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2024 at 3 pm in the RUMC Chapel.
The Orpheus Men's Ensemble of Georgia (OMEGA) is the premier men's chorus of North Georgia. This ensemble is composed primarily of music educators and church musicians from the metro Atlanta area and beyond.
Collaboratively founded in 2015, the members share responsibilities within the ensemble, including repertoire selection, direction, financial, publicity and production. This model allows members to share their knowledge and diverse experiences with the ensemble, allowing for “masterclass” sessions at each rehearsal and performance.
Orpheus offers several concerts annually, typically hosted by churches and colleges in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Recently, the ensemble has been selected to perform on several music conference programs, including:
The concert is free and open to the community. Tickets are not needed.
For more information contact worshiparts@rumc.com or 770.594.0512, or visit www.rumc.com/music.
