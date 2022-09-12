Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'The Cat Behind The Hat' - The Art Of Dr. Seuss is Coming to Gallery West for a Limited Engagement in October

Visitors may explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss's best-known children's books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss.

Sep. 12, 2022  

For over 60 years, Dr. Seuss's illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) created paintings and sculpture, which he secreted away at the Dr. Seuss Estate.

Ann Jackson Gallery will present a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection at Gallery West, 447 3rd Street in Macon on Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th. Visitors may explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss's best-known children's books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure. Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss's three-dimensional "Unorthodox Taxidermy" sculptures with names such as Carbonic Walrus, Two-Horned Drouberhannis, and Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast, to name a few.

Additionally, Ted's cat was never far from his artist thoughts. He drew himself as The Cat Behind the Hat, his cat was the protagonist in several of his Secret Art paintings and, as a fun aside, many of his early advertisements and cartoons had a "cat bystander" witnessing all the action. They hinted at his adventures across the world, his reclusive sensibility despite his fame, and his penchant for the childlike fantasy and humor, which infused nearly every facet of his life.

Despite the unprecedented demand during his lifetime, no limited-edition artworks were ever conceived, authorized, or created until this historic project began in 1997, six years after Geisel's death. That year, this exclusive project put into motion a series of artworks and exhibitions, which firmly established him as one of the most iconic artistic talents of the 20th century.

Each of these Estate-Authorized limited editions has been adapted and reproduced from Theodor Seuss

Geisel's original drawings, paintings, or sculptures. Additionally, each work bears a posthumously printed or engraved Dr. Seuss signature, identifying the work as an authorized limited edition commissioned by the Dr. Seuss Estate.

In her preface to the popular coffee table book on this collection, The Cat Behind the Hat, Audrey Geisel (Ted Geisel's widow) writes, "I'm gratified to carry out Ted's wishes and have these works revealed to the world." Join us for a fascinating glimpse into the unique artistic vision of Theodor Seuss Geisel!

WHAT: Gallery West shares The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection featuring known and unknown works from the life of Theodor Seuss Geisel. Artworks will be on display and available for acquisition.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: Friday, October 7 - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 8 - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, October 9 - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Gallery West, 447 3rd Street, Macon, GA (478) 972-1598

WEBSITE: www.GalleryWestMacon.com


