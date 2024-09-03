The Atlanta Shakespeare Company Announces 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse has announced titles for its 2024-25 Season.

Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales

Directed by Kati Grace Kirby

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday September 5, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday September 6, 2024

Runs September 7-29, 2024

Join us for a medieval romp through boisterous and bawdy olde England. Drawing on the Celtic British influences of Geoffrey Chaucer's writing, this hilarious adaptation reintroduces the tales in sketch comedy form with themes ranging from classical to spaghetti Western and a whole lot of modern surprises thrown in!

Tales Presented:

Miller's Tale

Wife of Bath's Tale

Pardoner's Tale

Nun's Priest's Tale

Merchant's Tale

Reeve's Tale

(Not recommended for anyone under 16)

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday September 15, 2024 after the show!

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company Presents

Havoc Movement's

Dracula: The Failings of Men

Written by Benedetto Robinson

Directed by Jake Guinn

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday October 3, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday October 4, 2024

Runs October 5-November 3, 2024

7:30pm only shows Sunday Oct 13

Bonus performances Tuesday October 29 & Wednesday October 30 (7:30pm)

Prepare yourselves for this incredibly unique action-horror reimagining of Bram Stoker's work produced by ASC in collaboration with Havoc Movement.

Dracula: The Failings of Men will descend upon the halls of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse this October. Come see the greatest vampire hunt of all time, led by Dr. Ada Van Helsing and Dr. Jack Seward. When a deserted ship crashes on the shore of London, strange things begin to happen. Men go mad and women sleepwalk straight into the arms of death in the flesh.

Written by Benedetto Robinson, this adaptation lets Bram Stoker's original prose shine. With fast-paced fights, aerial dance, and larger than life blood effects, Havoc Movement is thrilled to bring this twist on a classic to Atlanta at last.

Join a post show Q&A on Sunday October 13, 2024

Shakespeare Out of a Hat: Macbeth

One Night Only

Sunday October 20, 2024

7:30pm

We know the actors, and the play, but what parts will they pull out of the hat to portray?

No one will know until 2 minutes before the play begins! Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness this team of trained Shakespeare actors will pull out of their…hat.

And sometimes there's a live dog.

Shakespeare Out of a Hat is a one-night-only special event that will be sprinkled throughout the year! Check the calendar for more dates/plays!

Hamlet

Directed by Andrew Houchins

Featuring Mary Ruth Ralston as Hamlet

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday November 7, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview Friday November 8, 2024

Runs November 9-December 1, 2024

No performance on Thanksgiving November 28, 2024

The secret midnight utterings of a Kingly ghost set events in motion that seal the tragic fate of Denmark's royal family. In the midst of everything, Hamlet grapples with overwhelming thoughts about life, love, death, and revenge trying to make sense of it all. Experience why this is often considered the greatest tragedy and play of all time.

Join a post show Q&A on Sunday November 17, 2024

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by J. Tony Brown

Directed by Laura J. Cole

$20 General Admission Preview December 5, 2024

$24 General Admission Preview December 6, 2024

Runs December 7-23, 2024

Additional Performances

Saturday December 14, 2024, RELAXED PERFORMANCE. 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Tuesday December 17, 2024

Wednesday December 18, 2024

Saturday December 21, 2024 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Monday December 23, 2024 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Monday December 23, 2024, 7:30pm

A Holiday Tradition at The Shakespeare Tavern for over 20 years, ASC is proud to continue with J. Tony Brown's original adaptation of a timeless classic, as now envisioned by ASC's Director of Education and Training, Laura J. Cole.

A handful of Tavern performers invite you into the wondrous art of storytelling, transporting you to Scrooge's London counting house that fateful Christmas when Ebenezer meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim. This enchanting and newly enhanced holiday experience will bring the magic of the season to Scrooge, to The Tavern, and to you. Enjoy some Dickens, a bit of song, and the kind of holiday cheer you've come to expect from The Atlanta Shakespeare Company every December.

Join a post show Q&A on Sunday December 15, 2024

A Weekend of Shakespeare Out of a Hats

Thursday January 2, 2025: Much Ado About Nothing

Friday January 3, 2025: A Comedy of Errors

Saturday January 4, 2025: Twelfth Night

We know the actors, and the plays, but what parts will they pull out of the hat to portray?

No one will know until 2 minutes before the play begins! Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness this team of trained Shakespeare actors will pull out of their…hat.

And sometimes there's a live dog.

Shakespeare Out of a Hat is a one-night-only special event that will be sprinkled throughout the year! Check the calendar for more dates/plays!

Love's Labour's Lost

Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Watkins

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday January 9, 2025

$24 General Admission Preview Friday January 10, 2025

Runs January 11-26, 2025

Can four young men attempt to honor their pledge to avoid love, food, drink and sleep, for the sake of becoming more intellectual and contemplative? Not in Shakespeare's world! After four young women arrive on the scene, the result is far from a blissful pondering of noble deeds and nobler thoughts. Enjoy muscovites, masks, and lessons about love in this lyrical comedy.

Join a post show Q&A on Sunday January 19, 2025

Romeo and Juliet

Directed by Olivia Dawson

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday January 30, 2025

$24 General Admission Preview Friday January 31, 2025

Runs February 1-March 2, 2025

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? A 22nd anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic love story.

Join a post show Q&A on Sunday February 16, 2025

Shakespeare Out of a Hat: Romeo and Juliet (Happy Ending/They Don't Die Version)

Two nights only

Sunday February 16, 2025

Wednesday February 19, 2025

7:30pm

We know the actors, and the play, but what parts will they pull out of the hat to portray?

No one will know until 2 minutes before the play begins! Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness this team of trained Shakespeare actors will pull out of their…hat.

And sometimes there's a live dog.

Shakespeare Out of a Hat is a one-night-only special event that will be sprinkled throughout the year! Check the calendar for more dates/plays!

The African Company Presents Richard III

(Based on a true story)

Directed by J.L. Reed

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday March 6, 2025

$24 General Admission Preview Friday March 7, 2025

Runs March 8-30, 2025

Forty years before the abolition of slavery, William Henry Brown, a free Black American, organizes a production of Shakespeare's Richard III under his company, African Grove Theatre. At the same time, the leading producer of New York City, Stephen Price, has secured the famous English actor Junius Brutus Booth to play Richard III at his Park Theatre. Threatened by the potential success of Brown's Richard III, Price is intent on shutting them down. While Brown fights to get his production to opening night, he must also contend with his company of African American actors who aren't sure of their place in English drama, or if they're even prepared for the consequences of presenting Shakespeare in their own way.

Join a post show Q&A on Sunday March 16, 2025

Originally produced in 1987 by Penumbra Theatre Company

Lou Bellamy, Artistic Director.

Produced by Arena Stage, 1992,

Douglas C. Wager, Artistic Director;

Tazwell Thompson, Director.

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III is presented by special arrangement with Broadway

Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

Twelfth Night

Directed by Mary Ruth Ralston

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday April 3, 2025

$24 General Admission Preview Friday April 4, 2025

Runs April 5-27, 2025

Comments