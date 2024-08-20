THE SEAGULL Comes to Pratt Pullman Yards Atlanta 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Seagull, Anton Chekhov's tragic comedy of unrequited life, will play at Pratt Pullman Yards with Performance Jam from August 28 to September 8, 2024. Performance Jam is a creative hub for local Atlanta artists, performers, writers, & filmmakers to explore, founded by Vivian Bang, known for her Sundance Feature: White Rabbit and Netflix's Romcom Always Be My Maybe, and Baron Vaughn, from Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

Directed by Vivian Bang, The Seagull examines the cruel pursuit of art, fame & validation, unrequited love, dysfunctional family, and the absurd hierarchy of the wealthy class. Set on a country estate just outside of Atlanta, a celebrity actress from New York, Arkadina and her novelist lover, Trigorin, come to visit. Their infectious grandeur projects into the locals and everybody is disrupted especially Arkadina's son and wannabe writer Konstantin (aka Kostya) along with his neighbor, the novice actress Nina. All must serve, but who serves who? Navigating power and neglect, they all struggle to find meaning.

This contemporary adaptation of The Seagull, co-directed by Chase Commins, features: Brandon Lozano, Erin Collins, Eric Whitten, Michael Mau, Madelene Tetsch, Jonathan Bull, Warren Steele, Cait Cortelyou, Josh Cochran, Ross Politi, and Femmaeve MacQueen as one of the first transgender actresses to play Arkadina. It also features wearable artworks by artist Emmanuelle Chammah with technical design by Mason C Brown.

