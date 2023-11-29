Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Atlanta This Week

The performance is on November 29 at Pullman Yards / Porter Hall.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 4 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates

THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Atlanta This Week

The internationally acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody is opening in Atlanta, Georgia on November 29 at Pullman Yards / Porter Hall. Tickets are available at theempirestripsback.com.

Featuring parodies of all of the classic characters, The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody takes audiences to a galaxy far, far away, creating one of the most unforgettable (and unauthorized) theatrical interpretations of the beloved franchise.
 
Transporting audiences to a world of burlesque fantasy, of menacing and sexy dance, of dangerous seduction, of hilarious parody, and even the droids you're looking for. Your favorite characters are scantily clad, seriously sultry and live on stage!
 
The Empire Strips Back celebrates a resurgence of burlesque, while delivering a fun and rowdy experience for fans of the art form as well as the classic film series. Ariana Bindman of SF Gate said, “Popularized in the U.S. in the 19th century, burlesque blurs the line between comedy and adult entertainment, incorporating camp and theater in playful strip routines.”
 
Bindman continued, “Dark and sexy … with each draw of the curtain, we saw a series of acts that were visually decadent and tonally unique … a captive Princess Leia gyrating in a bikini to the Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Closer’ or sexy stormtroopers stomp to the relentless ‘Seven Nation Army’ … or resident space pimp, R2D2 making rain by ejecting wads of cash into the air while a braggadocious Han Solo undulated to ‘Smooth Criminal’ making every goth and nerd in the audience scream like animals.” 
 
She concludes, “I saw the Star Wars strip show and now I’m forever changed.  An enormous success … one of the most memorable and impressive live performances I’ve ever seen.  I know that The Force is already with them.”
 
The original production was booked in a small, 150 seat room in Sydney for a one-off, three-night run. Fast-forward to seven national sold-out Australian tours, an enthusiastic audience of over 100,000+, and a Huffington Post video feature boasting 20+ million viral views.
 
On its last U.S. tour, The Empire Strips Back was a sold-out hit in prestigious venues, from San Francisco's Warfield Theatre, to Los Angeles' Wiltern and New York's PlayStation Theatre, with uproarious standing ovations and rave reviews.  The 2022-23 Los Angeles engagement followed the hit San Francisco run at Chinatown’s Great Star Theater, rattling the walls of the 97-year old venue.  Roger Pincombe, Executive Director of the Great Star said “The Empire Strips Back was one of the largest, most exciting productions the theater has seen in recent decades, and it marks the start of a new era for our venerable venue.”
 
This engagement of The Empire Strips Back is produced by Foster Entertainment and Neil Gooding Productions, presented with Fever. The show was created by Russall S. Beattie.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Submissions Open for The Inaugural Off Broad Street Short Play Festival Photo
Submissions Open for The Inaugural Off Broad Street Short Play Festival

Play submission call for the Inaugural Off Broad Street Short Play Festival. No monologues, musicals, or published scripts. Selected playwrights will be notified.

2
Student Rush And Lucky Seat Tickets Available For ANNIE At Fox Theatre Photo
Student Rush And Lucky Seat Tickets Available For ANNIE At Fox Theatre

Get exclusive deals on tickets for ANNIE at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Student Rush and Lucky Seat lottery available. Don't miss this beloved Broadway show!

3
Synchronicity Theatre to Present THE LITTLE PRINCE This Holiday Season Photo
Synchronicity Theatre to Present THE LITTLE PRINCE This Holiday Season

Synchronicity Theatre will present 'The Little Prince,' a magical musical production. Directed by Lauren Morris, this enchanting show promises to transport audiences of all ages to a whimsical world of imagination and wonder. Don't miss this heartwarming holiday treat!

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL in New Trailer Video
Get a First Look at Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL in New Trailer
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO Video
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
Black Boys Cry in Atlanta Black Boys Cry
Tre's Place Theatre (12/09-12/10)PHOTOS
Aladdin in Atlanta Aladdin
Fox Theatre (1/09-1/14)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Atlanta Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Grand Opera House (5/29-5/30)
The Savannah Sipping Society in Atlanta The Savannah Sipping Society
The New Depot Players (4/25-5/05)
Take 6 in Atlanta Take 6
Rialto Center for the Arts (1/27-1/27)
Mercury in Atlanta Mercury
Actor's Express (4/04-4/28)
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Atlanta It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Stage Door Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Last Night of Ballyhoo in Atlanta The Last Night of Ballyhoo
The Lionheart Theatre Company (12/07-12/17)
Bits of Bard in Atlanta Bits of Bard
Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse (12/03-12/04)
"Bob's Date" & "Waiting for James"
The Rose Theater (1/26-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You