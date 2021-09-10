Synchronicity Theatre Will Produce Toni Morrison's THE BLUEST EYE

Synchronicity Theatre will welcome audiences back into the theatre with their Bold Voices series production of THE BLUEST EYE. Originally scheduled to run in June 2021, the production was moved due to the ongoing COVID-19 health concerns and will now run from September 24 through October 17, 2021.

Join in honoring Nobel Prize-winner Toni Morrison in Synchronicity Theatre's production of THE BLUEST EYE. Adapted for the stage by Lydia R. Diamond and directed by Ibi Owolabi, this is the powerful story of Pecola Breedlove, a dark-skinned African-American girl who firmly believes she can overcome all obstacles in her life with blue eyes.

Gripping, thoughtful, and stunning, THE BLUEST EYE offers a poignant experience for familiar and unfamiliar audiences of the classic best-selling novel, published in 1970 and set in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio in 1940. THE BLUEST EYE is now considered an American classic and an essential account of the African-American experience after the Great Depression. The book had mixed reception, including an ongoing school-banned controversy due to the inclusion of mature and intense content related to racism, incest, and child molestation.

Award-winning American playwright and professor Lydia R. Diamond adapted the novel for the stage in 2005 as a commission from Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago. This became one of Diamond's most celebrated works and stands out as one of only two Toni Morrison adaptations (the other being Beloved for screen). When discussing the commission, Diamond has shared that she had a "...responsibility as a Black woman playwright to get it right." She continued, "It was also one of the first times I'd read a book that centered around young Black girls as the teller of the story."

The cast features Niara Simone Robinson (an Atlanta newcomer from NY) as Pecola, Enoch King as Soaphead Church/Daddy, Daisean L. Garrett as Cholly, Brittany Deneen Hines as Claudia, Tanya Freeman as Mama/Woman, Kerri Garrett as Frieda/Darlene, Dionna D. Davis as Mrs. Breedlove/Woman, Aminah Williams as Maureen Peal/"White Girl"/Woman, Ebony Jerry as Female Swing.

Show times for THE BLUEST EYE are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 5:00pm. All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown Atlanta's Peachtree Pointe complex.

Tickets start at $30 and are available online at synchrotheatre.com. Group tickets and discounts are also available. Please contact the Synchronicity Box Office at boxoffice@synchrotheatre.com or 404.484.8636 for information.

Photo Credit: Cassey Gardner Ford