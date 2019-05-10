Savannah VOICE Festival Returns For Its Seventh Season

Savannah VOICE Festival is unveiling an impressive lineup for their 2019 season. This year's festival will be staged Aug. 3 - 25 in and around Savannah, offering music from opera, musical theatre and popular song.

First Concert: "Forever Plaid"

Sunday, August 4th and Sunday, August 11th at the Plantation Club at the Landings

5:30 pm for Dinner Seating and 7:00 p.m. for the show

a revue of the close-harmony "guy groups" that reached the height of their popularity during the 1950s

Poulenc's "Dialogues of the Carmelites"

Saturday, August 17th at 6:00 p.m. at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church,

Portman's "The Little Prince"

Sunday, August 18th at 2:00 p.m. at Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts

Ching's "The Birthday Clown" and Leoncavallo's "I Pagliacci"

Wednesday, August 21st at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 23rd at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts.

"Old Time Rock and Roll: Music of the 70's."

Thursday, August 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Charles H. Morris Center.

The Elite Party Band joins the opera singers in a lighthearted "out of the box" night of music we all know, love and "sing along."

"Back to Earth" Festival Gala Dinner Concert

Saturday, August 24th starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Plantation Club at The Landings

After three weeks of great events and special moments, say goodbye to the artists of 2019 and hear the 2020 line of Savannah Operas in this special wrap up night.

To or more information about the Savannah VOICE Festival, visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or call 855.76.OPERA.





