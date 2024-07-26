Rick Garman & Jayme Tinti Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: SAVANNAH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 3rd and 4th, Savannah Performance Alliance in collaboration with Savannah Children's Theatre will bring The 24 Hour Plays back to Savannah for the first time since 2022.

Participants from across the Savannah performance community will come together for this singular highwire act to write, direct, rehearse, and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 7pm on Sunday, August 4th with a public performance of all 6 plays at Savannah Children's Theatre (2160 East Victory Drive).

Newly announced participants are community leaders and cornerstones Rick Garman of Savannah Cabaret, who will be writing a new 10-minute play from scratch, and Jayme Tinti of Savannah Stage Company, who will direct one of the all-new creations. They join a cohort of over 40 artistic collaborators and leaders in bringing this event to life.

Tickets for the performances are $12 dollars with all profits going to Savannah Children's Theatre. Tickets are available at https://savannahperformancealliance.fourthwalltickets.com/shows/the-24-hour-plays-savannah and are on sale now.

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically-present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships.

