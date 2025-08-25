Review: THE VENETIANS by The Atlanta Shakespeare Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atlanta audiences are no strangers to inventive Shakespearean storytelling, but the world premiere of THE VENETIANS, by the Atlanta Shakespeare Company, offers a fresh and provocative twist on two familiar tales that’s as intellectually stimulating as it is emotionally, and culturally resonant. Written by Matt Barbot and directed by O'Neil Delapenha, this crossover between William Shakespeare’s OTHELLO and THE MERCHANT OF VENICE reimagines two of the Bard’s most complex outsiders—Othello (Keithen Neville) and Shylock (Rivka Levin) — in a shared universe where love, prejudice, and identity collide.

Barbot’s script, the second-place winner of ASC’s 2023 Muse of Fire Playwriting Contest, is a solid and well-conceived adaptation of the two familiar Shakespearean stories (with cameos from a few of his other classic tales). It doesn’t merely stitch together two plays; it turns them on their ear and mines them for deeper meaning and fresh observations. In THE VENETIANS, Barbot asks questions that resonate strongly in today’s polarized and politicized environment – questions like “What does it mean to belong in a society that defines itself by exclusion?” and “How do assimilation and resistance shape the immigrant experience?” Underneath the well-crafted dialogue, these questions permeate the production, giving it a contemporary urgency served in an Elizabethan wrapper.

If there is one thing I would recommend going into THE VENETIANS it would be to refresh your memory of the basic plots of OTHELLO and THE MERCHANT OF VENICE before attending. While the story unfolds clearly and seamlessly on stage, there are some elements that move by so quickly, a baseline familiarity of the plot and characters of Shakespeare’s original plays would definitely help with audience comprehension.

The actors embodying these classic roles give strong performances across the board. Keithen Neville’s Othello is a commanding presence who balances his lovesick determination to wed with the simmering tension of a man constantly seen as an outsider. Rivka Levin’s Shylock is equally compelling—sharp, flawed, and deeply human. Their scenes together are electric with each actor bringing depth to these characters that are often flattened by stereotype.

Sarah Newby Halicks brings a coquettish sincerity to Desdemona, while Aliya Kraar’s Jessica is a powerful and emotional revelation— her story starts with rebellion and ends with heartbreak and carries much of the play’s emotional weight. As her unlikely beau, Evan Ellicott is sincere and steadfast as Lorenzo, and as the comic Gobbo, Tim Colee garners many of the laughs of the evening. Vallea E. Woodbury brings a joyful energy to her portrayal of the prince, Morocco. As Emilia, Desdemona’s servant, Gabi Anderson is a thrill to watch, as is Adam King as her husband, Iago, the iconic villain of OTHELLO. But it is the inclusion of additional characters from Shakespeare’s canon that create the feeling that the audience is being introduced to a new “Shakespeare-verse” where any moment, a familiar character from any of his plays could show up. This includes cameos from THE TEMPEST’s tormented Caliban (Adam King) and ROMEO AND JULIET’s jovial Friar Lawrence (Vallea E. Woodbury). But it is the role of Aaron, the villain of TITUS ANDRONICUS, portrayed with a dark and brooding sensibility by Tyren Duncan, that stands out the most. Aaron serves as a narrator of sorts, breaking the fourth wall and existing in a “liminal space” that allows him to comment on the story and visit the characters in the form of a ghost.

Delapenha’s direction is dynamic and fluid, seamlessly weaving together the play’s multiple threads while ensuring that the familiar undercurrent of racism, religious persecution, and the plight of the immigrant shines through. Anne’ Carole Butler and Clint Horne’s costumes are period perfect, Jeff Watkins’ lighting and set designs provide a great backdrop for the story to unfold, and Rivka Levin’s compositions add an ethereal beauty wherever they appear.

Overall, Matt Barbot’s THE VENETIANS is a play for anyone who loves Shakespeare, new twists on familiar tales, stories of social commentary, or simply great theatre. It’s a play with heart and ambition that doesn’t just entertain - it challenges, provokes, and, ultimately, enlightens.

THE VENETIANS, presented by The Atlanta Shakespeare Company in runs through September 7th (with no performance on Saturday, August 30th). Performances take place at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $25-$49 depending on the show, the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area. For tickets and more information, visit www.shakespearetavern.com.

Photos by Jeff Watkins

