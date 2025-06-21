Review: THE DARK LADY at Synchronicity Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When one studies history it is easy to forget how much detail is lost. The real lives of the legends we read about in books, their influences, their fears, those they know and, importantly, those they love are often missing from the annals of time. Some of these people, standing just in the periphery, had an immeasurable influence on the lives of these cultural giants and thus on the impact they had on the world. Such is the case with Emilia Bassano, the title character in Jessica B. Hill’s THE DARK LADY which makes its U.S. premiere at Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta through June 29th.

THE DARK LADY imagines Emilia Bassano (Brittany Deneen), the first published poet, as a multi-racial, multi-lingual, and highly talented muse to William Shakespeare (Joe Sykes) and portrays her as “the dark lady” who features prominently in Shakespeare’s sonnets and serves as a significant influence on the women in his celebrated plays. This bold and captivating story is told through intimate, passionate, and playful dialogue between the two lovers and takes the audience on a journey as their two lives become intertwined. It ultimately poses the question of who gets a place in the history books and why?

Jessica B. Hill’s script for THE DARK LADY is crafted in a contemporary style, which makes the dialogue feel accessible, current, and timeless while also skillfully weaving in the poetry and prose of Bassano and Shakespeare, creating a satisfying symphony of words. Hill has imagined characters that feel both familiar and new and gives the audience a powerful woman in Bassano to cheer for and love and also introduces unexpected layers to the role of the Bard. The dialogue is underscored by a hauntingly beautiful score composed and performed (on stage) by Andrew Cleveland. His music often feels like a character itself, and the melodies so skillfully evoked on the cello and mandolin feel both modern and ancient at the same time. Director Alexis Kulani Woodard creates a world where these two fascinating characters can reside with playful patter that leads to a fiery urgency that is a thrill to watch. Her direction is thoughtful and energetic, using the stage well and coaxing stellar performances from her cast.

Joe Sykes and Brittany Deneen give fabulous performances as Shakespeare and Bassano, inhabiting the roles completely - skillfully delivering both Jessica B. Hill’s well-crafted dialogue as well as Shakespeare and Bassano’s poetic words. Sykes and Deneen have strong chemistry on stage and pull off the quieter, softer scenes as well as those with rage and fire. Joe Sykes’ Shakespeare is witty and self-absorbed but also vulnerable and human when around Brittany Deneen’s Emilia Bassano. Deneen gives the audience an Elizabethan woman that breaks all the expectations of the time – self-assured, creative, and mistress of her own fate.

The creative atmosphere designed to house this fascinating tale is well-conceived. Kellie Murphy, as scenic designer, creates a period appropriate backdrop with Elizabethan structures and greenery to set the scene. The costumes by April Andrew Carswell are beautifully rendered and ensure the period and place of the play stay firmly grounded. Andrew Cleveland’s Sound Design and Maliya McCall’s Lighting Design punctuate the action beautifully. Worth also calling out are two brilliant physical effects that drew gasps from the audience – one effect that quickly conveys a tragic loss so hauntingly it stays with you well after the final curtain as well as a large piece of gauzy material that serves to frame a passionate encounter and quickly become the bedsheets the morning after.

Overall, Jessica B. Hill’s THE DARK LADY accomplishes the task of conveying a fresh, new twist on a familiar subject. Hill gives us a character in Emilia Bassano worth cheering for and a new side to William Shakespeare that you didn’t know you wanted. Synchronicity Theatre’s production of this smart and satisfying play is beautifully conceived, creatively crafted and brilliantly delivered – making for an exciting night of theatre.

THE DARK LADY, presented by Synchronicity Theatre, runs through June 29th. Performances take place at Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree Street, Suite 102 | Atlanta, GA 30309. For tickets and more information, visit https://synchrotheatre.com/plays-events/season/darklady/.

ABOUT SYNCHRONICITY THEATRE:

Synchronicity Theatre is a vibrant force in Atlanta’s arts community, bringing bold, female-centered stories to the stage. With a commitment to social impact and community engagement, Synchronicity aims to inspire change through storytelling that connects, empowers, and sparks meaningful conversations. For more information visit: synchrotheatre.com and @synchrotheatre on FB and IG.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

